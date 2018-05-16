Natures Path Organic Maple Sunrise Gluten Free Cereal 332G

Product Description
- Toasted Wholegrain Cereal Flakes, Puffs and Crispies
- For tasty recipe ideas go to www.naturespath.co.uk
- Not all breakfast cereals are created equal
- Organic + Gluten Free = Nature's Path
- Gluten free whole grain cereal made from corn, rice, flax, quinoa, buckwheat, amaranth and maple syrup.
- There's a common misconception that when it comes to delicious, gluten free cereals, real choice is often in short supply. However our 'free-from' offerings come in every conceivable shape and style including hot and cold, at home or on-the-go, every day and every now and again.
- Remember to try...
- Nice and Nobbly™ Granolas & Granola Bars
- Nice & Nobbly is where we take the finest organic fruit, nuts and ancient grains and lovingly jumble them together to create something a little extraordinary!
- We're a caring, family-owned company that's been making memorable, organic-only breakfast cereals since 1985. Time enough to have learned a thing or two about avoiding any artificial additives, especially when you're already using 'good for you' ingredients that have happily been grown in harmony with Mother Nature.
- Taking Care
- Over the years we've learnt that environmental integrity comes in many shapes and sizes.
- The ongoing conversion of more farms to a happier organic outlook, free from persistent pesticides is a large scale endeavour and a labour of love, as is our commitment to using recycled cardboard, vegetable based inks and less packaging.
- As far reaching as those sizeable feats may be, it's often the smaller efforts that leave the biggest mark. Our little on-site organic garden reminds us that when we all work together to leave the soil better than we found it, we get delicious strawberries.
- "Always leave the soil better than you found it"
- Rupert Stephens, father of Arran, the founder of Nature's Path
- Pack is sold by weight not volume.
- Settling of contents may occur during transit.
- Organic
- Wholegrain
- Gluten and wheat free
- Registered with the Vegan Society
- Kosher
- Pack size: 332g
Information
Ingredients
Wholegrain Cornmeal*, Raw Cane Sugar*, Brown Rice Flour*, Cornmeal*, Yellow Corn Flour*, Inulin*, Quinoa Puffs*, Maple Syrup* (2.8%), Flaxseed*(1.6%), Natural Maple Flavour, Buckwheat Flour*, Quinoa*, Sea Salt, Amaranth*, Molasses*, Antioxidant: Tocopherol-Rich Extract, *Organic
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Peanuts, Tree Nuts and Soy
Storage
Store in a dry placeSee top of pack for best before date.
Produce of
Product of USA
Number of uses
This pack contains about 11 servings
Recycling info
Box. Recyclable
Importer address
- Euro Food Brands,
- 1 Kimbell Mews,
- Boughton,
- Northamptonshire,
- NN2 8XB,
- UK.
Return to
- Not "feeling the love"?
- Our quality is guaranteed so if you're less than thrilled with this cereal we want to know. Please send the box top with date code to us.
- Euro Food Brands,
- 1 Kimbell Mews,
- Boughton,
- Northamptonshire,
- NN2 8XB,
- UK.
- Tel: 0800 0723658
- Email: contactuk@naturespath.com
- naturespath.co.uk
Net Contents
332g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g serving (without milk)
|Energy
|1533kJ
|460kJ
|-
|367kcal
|110kcal
|Fat
|3.3g
|1.0g
|Of which saturates
|0.6g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|83g
|25g
|Of which sugars
|23g
|7.0g
|Fibre
|10g
|3.0g
|Protein
|7g
|2.0g
|Salt
|1.1g
|0.33g
|This pack contains about 11 servings
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019