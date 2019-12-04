By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Pork Individual Ribs 700G

3(6)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Pork Individual Ribs 700G
£ 3.00
£4.29/kg

Offer

  • Energy1970kJ 475kcal
    24%
  • Fat38.0g
    54%
  • Saturates14.0g
    70%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1126kJ / 271kcal

Product Description

  • Pork Ribs.
  • From trusted farms. Working with selected farmers that we trust, to ensure high welfare standards and consistent quality.
  • Hand butchered individual ribs for easy marinating
  • Pack size: 700g

Information

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by the ‘use by’ date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Oven 200oC/ Fan 180oC/ Gas 6 45-50 minutes. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 30 minutes. Carefully remove foil and place back into the oven for another 15-20 minutes. Remove from oven and rest for 5 minutes before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Grill
Instructions: Temp: Medium

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the EU, using pork from the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove all packaging. Place on a baking tray and cover with foil.

     

    Tip

    Marinate in your favourite BBQ sauce, slow cook and finish off on the barbecue

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Packed in a protective atmosphere.Caution: This product contains bones.

Recycling info

Tray. Mixed Material not currently recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

700g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1126kJ / 271kcal1970kJ / 475kcal
Fat21.7g38.0g
Saturates8.0g14.0g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0.8g1.4g
Protein18.6g32.6g
Salt0.3g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packed in a protective atmosphere.Caution: This product contains bones.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Help other customers like you

It used come in shorter size which I can steam the

2 stars

It used come in shorter size which I can steam them, recently only long ones despite I wrote note in online order. Can’t chop the bones into half, I will stop buy them.

Get these back in stock fast!

5 stars

Waiting for these to come back in - there are awesome recipes calling to be made!

Would buy again

5 stars

Very good ribs

poor quality no meat if you enjoy sucking on bone

1 stars

poor quality no meat if you enjoy sucking on bone then buy some

delicious and meaty well worth the money

5 stars

delicious and meaty well worth the money

Bad move Tesco

1 stars

It has replaced the rack of ribs, that's why I hate it. Very unhappy shopper!

Usually bought next

Woodside Farms Pork Belly Slices 500G

£ 1.99
£3.98/kg

Tesco British Chicken Thighs 1Kg

£ 2.10
£2.10/kg

Tesco Sweetcorn Cobettes 4 Pack

£ 1.50
£0.38/each

Tesco 8 Pork Loin Steaks 1.08Kg

£ 5.00
£4.63/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here