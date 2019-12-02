By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Pork Shoulder Steaks 700G

4.5(7)Write a review
£ 3.50
£5.00/kg
One pork steak
  • Energy1230kJ 295kcal
    15%
  • Fat18.2g
    26%
  • Saturates6.5g
    33%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 703kJ / 168kcal

Product Description

  • Boneless pork shoulder steaks.
  • From trusted farms. Working with selected farmers that we trust, to ensure high welfare standards and consistent quality.
  • From Trusted Farms Hand trimmed, naturally marbled for succulence and flavour
  • Pack size: 700g

Information

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Grill
Instructions: To enjoy your steaks at their best, take out of the fridge and remove packaging 10 minutes before cooking. Lightly oil and season steaks. Place under a pre-heated medium/high grill for 16-20 minutes. Turn occasionally. Leave to stand for 5 minutes after cooking.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: To enjoy your steaks at their best, take out of the fridge and remove packaging 10 minutes before cooking. For best results pan fry. Lightly oil and season steaks. Heat a dry frying pan until hot and cook steaks for 1 minute each side. Reduce to a medium heat and cook for 14-18 minutes. Turn occasionally. Leave to stand for 5 minutes after cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
  • Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., Origin UK

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

700g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne pork steak (175g)
Energy703kJ / 168kcal1230kJ / 295kcal
Fat10.4g18.2g
Saturates3.7g6.5g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein18.7g32.7g
Salt0.3g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

7 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Super tasty but does need some trimming

4 stars

This pork shoulder makes an excellent and very tasty stew. I had it with a plain curry sauce last night and although I had to cut some off the fat off for my super fussy children, it was delicious and they really enjoyed it. I cut up the steaks and left some of the fattier bits in larger chunks which I then served to less fussy adults.

Really tasty

5 stars

Excellent done in a slow cooker.

Delicious slow cooked and great value.

5 stars

Great value, plenty for four. I put it in a casserole with carrots, onions. celery and made a Somerset cider dish, loved by all.

Good Value

5 stars

These are great done in the slow cooker with a BBQ sauce

Cannot cook them,very tuff

1 stars

Cannot cook them,very tuff

Nice and meaty

5 stars

I buy these once a week they are lovely and plump and full of flavour

Really good value

5 stars

Always tasty and can be used in a variety of ways. Value for money

