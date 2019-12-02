Tesco Pork Shoulder Steaks 700G

Super tasty but does need some trimming
This pork shoulder makes an excellent and very tasty stew. I had it with a plain curry sauce last night and although I had to cut some off the fat off for my super fussy children, it was delicious and they really enjoyed it. I cut up the steaks and left some of the fattier bits in larger chunks which I then served to less fussy adults.
Really tasty
Excellent done in a slow cooker.
Delicious slow cooked and great value.
Great value, plenty for four. I put it in a casserole with carrots, onions. celery and made a Somerset cider dish, loved by all.
Good Value
These are great done in the slow cooker with a BBQ sauce
Cannot cook them,very tuff
Nice and meaty
I buy these once a week they are lovely and plump and full of flavour
Really good value
Always tasty and can be used in a variety of ways. Value for money