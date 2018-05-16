By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Organic Sweet Pointed Peppers 180G

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Tesco Organic Sweet Pointed Peppers 180G
£ 1.79
£9.95/kg
One typical pepper
  • Energy92kJ 22kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.2g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars3.8g
    4%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 102kJ / 24kcal

Product Description

  • Organic sweet pointed peppers.
  • Hand Picked Selected for their ease of use and extra sweetness. Working with trusted growers who share our commitment to the environment and responsible farming, all our organic fruit and vegetables are grown in harmony with nature where fertile organic soils of compost and clover means there is no need for the use of artificial pesticides and fertilisers. Even bees, butterflies and ladybirds all help in organic growing, making our organic fields and haven for wildlife.
  • Pack size: 180G

Information

Ingredients

Pepper

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produce of United Kingdom, Israel

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

180g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne typical pepper (90g)
Energy102kJ / 24kcal92kJ / 22kcal
Fat0.2g0.2g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate4.3g3.9g
Sugars4.2g3.8g
Fibre1.0g0.9g
Protein0.8g0.7g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

