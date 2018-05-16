Tesco Organic Sweet Pointed Peppers 180G

- Energy92kJ 22kcal1%
- Fat0.2g0%
- Saturates<0.1g<1%
- Sugars3.8g4%
- Salt<0.01g<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 102kJ / 24kcal
Product Description
- Organic sweet pointed peppers.
- Hand Picked Selected for their ease of use and extra sweetness. Working with trusted growers who share our commitment to the environment and responsible farming, all our organic fruit and vegetables are grown in harmony with nature where fertile organic soils of compost and clover means there is no need for the use of artificial pesticides and fertilisers. Even bees, butterflies and ladybirds all help in organic growing, making our organic fields and haven for wildlife.
- Pack size: 180G
Information
Ingredients
Pepper
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Produce of
Produce of United Kingdom, Israel
Preparation and Usage
Wash before use.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
180g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One typical pepper (90g)
|Energy
|102kJ / 24kcal
|92kJ / 22kcal
|Fat
|0.2g
|0.2g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|4.3g
|3.9g
|Sugars
|4.2g
|3.8g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.9g
|Protein
|0.8g
|0.7g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
