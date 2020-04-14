By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Organic Spring Onions 100G

Write a review
Tesco Organic Spring Onions 100G
£ 0.90
£9.00/kg
Per 80g
  • Energy92kJ 22kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.4g
    1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars2.2g
    2%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 116kJ / 28kcal

Product Description

  • Spring onion.
  • Harvested by hand Carefully grown and bunched by hand with a delicate taste
  • Harvested by hand Carefully grown and bunched by hand with a delicate taste
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

Spring Onion

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produce of United Kingdom, Egypt, Germany, Senegal, Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use.

Number of uses

Approx. 1 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

each

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 80g
Energy116kJ / 28kcal92kJ / 22kcal
Fat0.5g0.4g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate3.0g2.4g
Sugars2.8g2.2g
Fibre1.5g1.2g
Protein2.0g1.6g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

3 stars

