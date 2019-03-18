By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Organic Raw Beetroot 450G

5(2)Write a review
Tesco Organic Raw Beetroot 450G
£ 1.80
£4.00/kg
Per 80g
  • Energy142kJ 34kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.1g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars5.6g
    6%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 177kJ / 42kcal

Product Description

  • Organic beetroot.
  • Naturally sweet
  • Naturally Sweet
  • Organic
  • Pack size: 450g

Information

Ingredients

Beetroot

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produce of Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use.

Number of uses

Approx. 5 Servings

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

450g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 80g
Energy177kJ / 42kcal142kJ / 34kcal
Fat0.1g0.1g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate7.6g6.1g
Sugars7.0g5.6g
Fibre1.9g1.5g
Protein1.7g1.4g
Salt0.2g0.1g
Potassium380mg (19%NRV)304mg (15%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent flavour, rich dark juicy beets

5 stars

Excellent flavour, rich dark juicy beets. Cut off tops leaving an inch. Wash carefully leaving root intact Simmer 25 to 40 minutes according to size, putting smaller ones in pot later. Pointed sharp knife will indicate when ready. Do not overcook. LEAVE TO COOL IN COOKING LIQUID. Remove skins by brushing with side of your thumb. Dice and store in airtight container 24 hours. Use as desired. They make a great snack.

Excellent for immediate use or storage

5 stars

Bury roots for future use in garden soil and lift them as required.very econom ical!

Usually bought next

Tesco Organic Carrots 700G

£ 1.00
£1.43/kg

Tesco Parsnips Loose

£ 0.18
£1.18/kg

Tesco Butternut Squash Each

£ 1.00
£1.00/each

Nightingale Farms Celery Each

£ 0.49
£0.49/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here