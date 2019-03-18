Tesco Organic Raw Beetroot 450G

Excellent flavour, rich dark juicy beets
Cut off tops leaving an inch. Wash carefully leaving root intact Simmer 25 to 40 minutes according to size, putting smaller ones in pot later. Pointed sharp knife will indicate when ready. Do not overcook. LEAVE TO COOL IN COOKING LIQUID. Remove skins by brushing with side of your thumb. Dice and store in airtight container 24 hours. Use as desired. They make a great snack.
Bury roots for future use in garden soil and lift them as required.very econom ical!