Tesco Luxury Soft 9 Roll White

Yes it is great
Yes it is great
This coronavirus is getting out of hand stop buyin
This coronavirus is getting out of hand stop buying toilet roll at excessive amounts
If this is 'luxury' I would hate to use 'standard'
If this is 'luxury' I would hate to use 'standard'. Do your nether regions a favour and fork out for something better!
Good product.
It is good because it is soft and a good value price.
Soft and strong toilet rolls, very good value
Soft and strong toilet rolls, very good value
its a good clean
its a good clean
20% reduced paper for increased price = rip off!!!
Previously this was 25.77m2 and significantly thicker. The overall weight of the 9 roll pack used to be 1150g (because I bought a job lot 18 months ago and still have a pack) and is now 950g with same wrapping and same carboard centres, that's a near 20% reduction in actual toilet paper for an increased price. This is how big corps are ripping customers off, keep the same quality and put the price up, that's fine, put the price up and give you significantly less as well = rip off merchants!
Luxury soft??!!
This isn't what I call luxury soft. I switched from Spring Force because the quality had really deteriorated, only to find that this is not much better. What has happened to Tesco's own brands recently?
Not good
This toilet roll is so very thin it's not worth the price charged for it .
Poor quality . Waste of money
Poor quality . Waste of money