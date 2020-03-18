By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Luxury Soft 9 Roll White

  • Luxury Soft toilet tissue 9 white rolls
  • For softness and strength every time Now even softer and stronger for a confident clean New patterned paper 9 roll icon
  Luxury soft toilet tissue 9 white rolls NEW PATTERN Tesco Luxury Soft has been developed using the highest quality materials and advanced technology, combining softness and strength for a gentle and confident clean FLUSHABLE WET WIPES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE We also recommend using Tesco Luxury Soft flushable moist toilet tissue wipes for an even fresher and cleaner feeling. The Forest Stewardship Council (R) (FSC (R)) logo guarantees that you are supporting responsible forest management. Buying products marked with the FSC logo ensures they have been made with forest-based materials from well managed forests and recycled materials. FSC certification helps take care of forests and the people and wildlife who call them home. 9 rolls x 2 ply tissue. Average 220 sheets per roll. Average sheet size 122mm x100mm. Average total area 24.15m2. Average roll length 26.84m.
  • Pack size: 1980SHT

Produced in the U.K.

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

9 rolls

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

66 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

5 stars

1 stars

2 stars

5 stars

4 stars

5 stars

1 stars

2 stars

1 stars

1 stars

