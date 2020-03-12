By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
2.5(15)Write a review
Tesco Luxury Soft Toilet Tissue White 4 Roll

  • For softness and strength every time even softer & stronger for a confident clean New 'patterned paper' ping 4 roll icon
  Luxury soft toilet tissue 4 white rolls NEW PATTERN Tesco Luxury Soft has been developed using the highest quality materials and advanced technology combining softness and strength for a gentle and confident clean. The Forest Stewardship Council (R) (FSC (R)) logo guarantees that you are supporting responsible forest management. Buying products marked with the FSC logo ensures they have been made with forest-based materials from well managed forests and recycled materials. FSC certification helps take care of forests and the people and wildlife who call them home. 4 rolls x 2 ply tissue. Average 220 sheets per roll. Average sheet size 122mm x100mm. Average total area 10.73m2 Average roll length 26.84m.
  • Pack size: 880SHT

Produced in the U.K.

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

4 rolls

toilet tissue

2 stars

what is the cost of this product?

This is always my go-to option as it provides a hu

5 stars

This is always my go-to option as it provides a huge cost saving to us as a family. The quality is great, especially given the price, and I actually find it better than some of the branded options.

Shame on Tesco! Rolls ~10% smaller & ~1m shorter

1 stars

The total area of each loo roll has reduced by about 10% and the length of a roll by around 1m compared to before Tesco changed them, presumably to make more profit. There are the same number of sheets as before but each sheet is smaller. The quality has also markedly deteriorated - the paper is thin and falls apart in the hand. Tesco - do you think customers don't notice these things? You used to sell a quality, value for money product and this is no longer the case. Also, you also used to let us buy the 24 pack size for delivery and no longer do, presumably to carry products on your vans with a higher value to volume ratio. I will no longer be buying your loo rolls and because I will be going elsewhere for loo rolls, I'll be buying other products elsewhere too.

Switched from a different 'own' brand recently, th

5 stars

Switched from a different 'own' brand recently, think Tesco much better quality for price. Buying again for the family :)

Great price

4 stars

We have recently switched to your own label toilet roll to make some savings and we were really surprised at the quality for the price should of done it a while ago

Quality has massively declined

1 stars

Used to be okay, but now your fingers go right through it. It's no better than the value stuff.

No longer a luxury product

2 stars

What's happened Tesco? - this product has deteriorated in quality. It was once a repeat online purchase. Now the paper has thinned, the softness has waned, the quality has gone. Luxury? I don't think so.

Why so thin now? Hope this is a manufacturing erro

2 stars

Why so thin now? Hope this is a manufacturing error and a one off! Used twice as much in half the time. Been purchasing these for years and always been satisfied with quality before.

This is absolutely fine, been buying it for ages.

5 stars

This is absolutely fine, been buying it for ages. Not quite sure what other people are doing with it judging by the reviews! Wish a recycled option was widely available.

bring back aloe vera

1 stars

to thin could almost be used to roll cigarettes.

