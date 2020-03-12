Tesco Luxury Soft Toilet Tissue White 4 Roll

toilet tissue
what is the cost of this product?
This is always my go-to option as it provides a huge cost saving to us as a family. The quality is great, especially given the price, and I actually find it better than some of the branded options.
Shame on Tesco! Rolls ~10% smaller & ~1m shorter
The total area of each loo roll has reduced by about 10% and the length of a roll by around 1m compared to before Tesco changed them, presumably to make more profit. There are the same number of sheets as before but each sheet is smaller. The quality has also markedly deteriorated - the paper is thin and falls apart in the hand. Tesco - do you think customers don't notice these things? You used to sell a quality, value for money product and this is no longer the case. Also, you also used to let us buy the 24 pack size for delivery and no longer do, presumably to carry products on your vans with a higher value to volume ratio. I will no longer be buying your loo rolls and because I will be going elsewhere for loo rolls, I'll be buying other products elsewhere too.
Switched from a different 'own' brand recently, think Tesco much better quality for price. Buying again for the family :)
Great price
We have recently switched to your own label toilet roll to make some savings and we were really surprised at the quality for the price should of done it a while ago
Quality has massively declined
Used to be okay, but now your fingers go right through it. It's no better than the value stuff.
No longer a luxury product
What's happened Tesco? - this product has deteriorated in quality. It was once a repeat online purchase. Now the paper has thinned, the softness has waned, the quality has gone. Luxury? I don't think so.
Why so thin now? Hope this is a manufacturing error and a one off! Used twice as much in half the time. Been purchasing these for years and always been satisfied with quality before.
This is absolutely fine, been buying it for ages.
This is absolutely fine, been buying it for ages. Not quite sure what other people are doing with it judging by the reviews! Wish a recycled option was widely available.
bring back aloe vera
to thin could almost be used to roll cigarettes.