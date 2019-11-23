By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Organic Celery

4(4)Write a review
Tesco Organic Celery
£ 1.00
£1.00/each
Typical 2 sticks (80g) contains
  • Energy32kJ 8kcal
    <1%
  • Fat0.2g
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1
    <1%
  • Sugars0.7g
    1%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 40kJ / 10kcal

Product Description

  • Organic Celery
  • For more great recipe ideas, visit realfood.tesco.com
  • Organic Celery
  • Quality & Freshness
  • Working with trusted growers who share our commitment to the environment and responsible farming, all our organic salad, fruit and vegetables are grown in harmony with nature where fertile organic soils of compost and clover means there is no need for the use of artificial pesticides and fertilisers. Even bees, butterflies and ladybirds all help in organic growing, making our organic fields a haven for wildlife.
  • Organic
  • Crunchy & refreshing
  • Carefully grown and packed in the field for freshness
  • Expertly selected for freshness & quality
  • Source of potassium
  • Potassium supports normal muscle formation
  • Source of potassium

Information

Ingredients

Celery

Storage

Keep refrigerated.  Wash before use

Produce of

Produce of

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use.

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 3 servings

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

350g

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsTypical 2 sticks (80g) contains
Energy40kJ / 10kcal32kJ / 8kcal
Fat0.2g0.2g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate0.9g0.7g
Sugars0.9g0.7g
Fibre1.1g0.9g
Protein0.5g0.4g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Organic is best

5 stars

Only buy organic celery as normal cultivated celery absorbs the pesticides farmers use (by eu law) which cannot be removed by washing, even in baking soda. So only buy organic celery, especially if you are juicing.

Horrible

1 stars

Not nice at all only fit for cooking and then have to cook it for ages for it to get soft. I didnt order this it was a substitute for celery hearts. Next time Tesco please dont bother.

Tesco'a organic celery is excellent, it makes a sa

5 stars

Tesco'a organic celery is excellent, it makes a salad stand out and is good with cheese and biscuits. Well worth the slightly extra price.

Actually tastes like celery!

5 stars

pay a little more and you get celery that actually has some taste.

Usually bought next

Tesco Organic Carrots 700G

£ 1.00
£1.43/kg

Tesco Organic Cucumber

£ 1.00
£1.00/each

Tesco Organic Houmous 200G

£ 1.50
£0.75/100g

Offer

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

£ 0.60
£0.60/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here