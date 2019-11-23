Tesco Organic Celery

Organic is best
Only buy organic celery as normal cultivated celery absorbs the pesticides farmers use (by eu law) which cannot be removed by washing, even in baking soda. So only buy organic celery, especially if you are juicing.
Horrible
Not nice at all only fit for cooking and then have to cook it for ages for it to get soft. I didnt order this it was a substitute for celery hearts. Next time Tesco please dont bother.
Tesco'a organic celery is excellent, it makes a salad stand out and is good with cheese and biscuits. Well worth the slightly extra price.
Actually tastes like celery!
pay a little more and you get celery that actually has some taste.