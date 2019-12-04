Tesco Unsmoked Streaky Bacon 300G
- Energy474kJ 115kcal6%
- Fat10.2g15%
- Saturates3.9g20%
- Sugars0g0%
- Salt1.2g20%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1103kJ / 267kcal
Product Description
- Unsmoked rindless streaky bacon rashers with added water.
- From trusted farms. Working with selected farmers that we trust, to ensure high welfare standards and consistent quality.
- Slowly cured for succulence and a full flavour
- Pack size: 300g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork (87%), Water, Salt, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate).
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C / Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 20 mins Line a baking tray with foil, place a wire rack on baking tray place bacon rashers in a single layer. Cover the bacon with a sheet of greaseproof paper and lay another baking tray on top, place in a pre-heated oven and cook for 20 minutes.
Grill
Instructions: Place under a pre-heated grill for 4-6 minutes, turning occasionally.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Heat 1 tsp of oil in a frying pan. Add the bacon and cook over a medium heat for 5-6 minutes, turning occasionally.
Cooking Precautions
- Remove all packaging.
- Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
- Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.
Produce of
Produced in the EU, using pork from the EU
Preparation and Usage
Hints & Tips:
Line the base of the grill pan with foil, this will capture any fat from the bacon and make cleaning easier, just dispose of the foil once cooled.
Number of uses
7 Servings
Warnings
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Net Contents
300g e British;300g e Danish;300g e express
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|2 rashers of bacon (43g)
|Energy
|1103kJ / 267kcal
|474kJ / 115kcal
|Fat
|23.8g
|10.2g
|Saturates
|9.1g
|3.9g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|0g
|Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|13.1g
|5.6g
|Salt
|2.8g
|1.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Safety information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
