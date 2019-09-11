Tesco Bunched Spring Onions 100G

Surprised that Tesco sells this wilted and a coupl
Surprised that Tesco sells this wilted and a couple of onions were so old that they were slimy. I would never have chosen to buy in this condition. Some will be edible . It is in your own interested that I go to the trouble of letting you know. Am truly disappointed regarding the quality
I keep hoping that the onions are free from grit. Had to peel and throw half into my compost bin because the grit was so very far down the stem. Tried to wash it out but this was unsuccessful.
bought this with my last shop and they were shot over grown and had no taste at all.
Unusably small and stringy chucked them all after the first one
Poor quality - was delivered with use by date of today - and what's worse barely usable. Tesco refunded but not the point. They really weren't acceptable even for use today
Brilliant
Fresh and tasty. Used in salads including potato salad.
Why are the spring onions so small, I shop in the Leith superstore and there are never decently sized spring onions!!!
Poor quality I have thrown away at least 2 onions each week since January.will not be buying again until they are in season again
I buy 2 bunches of Scallions or Spring Onions as many call them every week at Tesco with many other fruit and veg. Never have needed to moan about anything other than scallions and rarely even them. Presently the bunches are smaller than usual and in very poor condition yet the quality of everything else is dead on. I was excited at the 29 p fantastic offers on potatoes, cabbage, carrots & sprouts which helped my food bills lots up to Christmas but would have loved to get the Scallions in good condition or at least at 29 p. With weather conditions and the problems farmers are facing currently perhaps I am naive but hope the bunches get back to normal soon. This is not a complaint rather an observation. I buy all my food, yes, all at Tesco and loads of fruit for older peoples groups which my job allows be as part of the nutrition talks and workshops. They all agree with me that the vast amount of fruit and veg is great and keeps longer. Thanks for the opportunity to raise the issue. Back to making Champ. Look it up folks on the net - really tasty.