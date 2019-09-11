By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Bunched Spring Onions 100G

2(13)Write a review
Tesco Bunched Spring Onions 100G
£ 0.55
£5.50/kg
Per 80g
  • Energy92kJ 22kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.4g
    1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars2.2g
    2%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 116kJ / 28kcal

Product Description

  • Spring onion.
  • Harvested by hand. Carefully grown and bunched by hand with a delicate taste.
  • Harvested by hand. Carefully grown and bunched by hand with a delicate taste.
  • Harvested by hand
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

Spring Onion

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produce of Germany, Morocco

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use.

Number of uses

Approx. 1 Servings

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

each

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 80g
Energy116kJ / 28kcal92kJ / 22kcal
Fat0.5g0.4g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate3.0g2.4g
Sugars2.8g2.2g
Fibre1.5g1.2g
Protein2.0g1.6g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

13 Reviews

Average of 2.2 stars

Surprised that Tesco sells this wilted and a coupl

1 stars

Surprised that Tesco sells this wilted and a couple of onions were so old that they were slimy. I would never have chosen to buy in this condition. Some will be edible . It is in your own interested that I go to the trouble of letting you know. Am truly disappointed regarding the quality

Gritty spring onions

3 stars

I keep hoping that the onions are free from grit. Had to peel and throw half into my compost bin because the grit was so very far down the stem. Tried to wash it out but this was unsuccessful.

bought this with my last shop and they were shot o

1 stars

bought this with my last shop and they were shot over grown and had no taste at all.

Not good

2 stars

Unusably small and stringy chucked them all after the first one

Not fresh - poor!

1 stars

Poor quality - was delivered with use by date of today - and what's worse barely usable. Tesco refunded but not the point. They really weren't acceptable even for use today

Brilliant

5 stars

Brilliant

Fresh and tasty. Used in salads including potato

4 stars

Fresh and tasty. Used in salads including potato salad.

Why are the spring onions so small, I shop in the

1 stars

Why are the spring onions so small, I shop in the Leith superstore and there are never decently sized spring onions!!!

Poor quality I have thrown away at least 2 onions

1 stars

Poor quality I have thrown away at least 2 onions each week since January.will not be buying again until they are in season again

Quality is really down

1 stars

I buy 2 bunches of Scallions or Spring Onions as many call them every week at Tesco with many other fruit and veg. Never have needed to moan about anything other than scallions and rarely even them. Presently the bunches are smaller than usual and in very poor condition yet the quality of everything else is dead on. I was excited at the 29 p fantastic offers on potatoes, cabbage, carrots & sprouts which helped my food bills lots up to Christmas but would have loved to get the Scallions in good condition or at least at 29 p. With weather conditions and the problems farmers are facing currently perhaps I am naive but hope the bunches get back to normal soon. This is not a complaint rather an observation. I buy all my food, yes, all at Tesco and loads of fruit for older peoples groups which my job allows be as part of the nutrition talks and workshops. They all agree with me that the vast amount of fruit and veg is great and keeps longer. Thanks for the opportunity to raise the issue. Back to making Champ. Look it up folks on the net - really tasty.

1-10 of 13 reviews

