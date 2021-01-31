We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Snickers Duo 2X41.7G

£ 0.80
£0.96/100g

Offer

1 x bar = 41.7g
  • Energy890kJ 213kcal
    11%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2134kJ

Product Description

  • Snickers is jam-packed with: Milk chocolate (35%) with soft nougat (14%) and caramel centre (27%) with fresh roasted peanuts (24%)
  • Get some nuts
  • Free from artificial colours, flavours and preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Kosher - KLBD-D
  • Pack size: 83.4G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Peanuts, Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Sunflower Oil, Palm fat, Lactose, Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Salt, Coconut Oil, Egg White Powder, Natural Vanilla Extract, Hydrolysed Milk Protein, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Lactose, Milk, Peanuts, Soya

Number of uses

Portion size: 41.7g

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • GB:
  • Freepost Mars.
  • IRL:
  • Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • GB:
  • Freepost Mars Consumer Care.
  • 0845 0450042
  • www.mars.co.uk
  • www.marsnutrition.co.uk
  • IRL:
  • Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315

Net Contents

2 x 41.7g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100g/ 41.7g (%*)
Energy 2134kJ890kJ (11%)
-511kcal213kcal (11%)
Fat 28.0g11.7g (17%)
of which saturates 9.7g4.0g (20%)
Carbohydrate 54.5g22.7g (8%)
of which sugars 45.2g18.8g (21%)
Protein 9.4g3.9g (8%)
Salt 0.44g0.18g (3%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

