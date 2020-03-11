Tesco Tbsm14 Sandwich Toaster

Small, cheap but great
Small but good purchased this one instead of the steel £10 one for me and my husband and this one made great toasties in minutes HOWEVER tray is small I use the smaller 400g smaller convenience loaf slices which are perfect fit for it and easy to clean and store I would recommend for starting out or small families.
Cheap
For £6.50 it's a decent product, but mine toasts unevenly so when some areas are well toasted other areas are still bread. I'd pay the extra £3.50 & get the next model up.
Pile o' cr*p
Is not big enough for the ingredients - ie two pieces of bread, a slice of cheddar and a slice of ham!!
average
does the job but only when using small slices of bread
Really flimsy
Ok this is really cheap butt only get to use it once makes it really expensive. Will be taking it back for a refund
Good
This makes excellent toasties especially for being so cheap. Only bad point is it's very difficult to clean
Does the job!
Basic toaster, does what it says on the tin. Nothing to write home about
Bargain Product
I bought this for my daughter who lives in her first flat. It does the job, as you would expect and the price is very reasonable. It is perfect for young people/students.
good value for money
the product does exactly what it says and at a very cheap price
brilliant toaster
I brought it over a two months ago brilliant little product wouldn't be without