By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Tbsm14 Sandwich Toaster

3.5(24)Write a review
Tesco Tbsm14 Sandwich Toaster
£ 7.50
£7.50/each

Product Description

  • cooks up to two toasties at one time
  • white plastic finish
  • green light shows when your toastie is ready
  • Coming in a white plastic finish, the Tesco TBSM14 sandwich toaster delivers a high-quality, consistent performance each time. It cooks up to 2 toasties at one time and features a red and green light on the lid to inform you when your toasted sandwiches are ready are not.

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

24 Reviews

Average of 3.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Small, cheap but great

5 stars

Small but good purchased this one instead of the steel £10 one for me and my husband and this one made great toasties in minutes HOWEVER tray is small I use the smaller 400g smaller convenience loaf slices which are perfect fit for it and easy to clean and store I would recommend for starting out or small families.

Cheap

3 stars

For £6.50 it's a decent product, but mine toasts unevenly so when some areas are well toasted other areas are still bread. I'd pay the extra £3.50 & get the next model up.

Pile o' cr*p

1 stars

Is not big enough for the ingredients - ie two pieces of bread, a slice of cheddar and a slice of ham!!

average

3 stars

does the job but only when using small slices of bread

Really flimsy

1 stars

Ok this is really cheap butt only get to use it once makes it really expensive. Will be taking it back for a refund

Good

3 stars

This makes excellent toasties especially for being so cheap. Only bad point is it's very difficult to clean

Does the job!

4 stars

Basic toaster, does what it says on the tin. Nothing to write home about

Bargain Product

4 stars

I bought this for my daughter who lives in her first flat. It does the job, as you would expect and the price is very reasonable. It is perfect for young people/students.

good value for money

4 stars

the product does exactly what it says and at a very cheap price

brilliant toaster

5 stars

I brought it over a two months ago brilliant little product wouldn't be without

1-10 of 24 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Sm12 Sandwich Toaster Ss18

£ 10.00
£10.00/each

Tesco Basics Tbjk14 Value Kettle

£ 6.50
£6.50/each

Warburtons Toastie Sliced White Bread 800G

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.05
£0.13/100g

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Ir2016 2000W Iron

£ 10.00
£10.00/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here