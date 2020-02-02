By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Basics Tbhb14 Hand Blender

4.5(229)Write a review
Tesco Basics Tbhb14 Hand Blender
£ 6.00
£6.00/each

Product Description

  • Tesco Basics TBHB14 hand blender
  • 150W motor with 2 speed settings
  • Built-in safety lock
  • - Tesco basics TBHB14 hand blender
  • - 150W motor with 2 speed settings
  • - Built-in safety lock
  • Blending food to the ideal texture and consistency is a quick and simple task with the Tesco Basics TBHB14 hand blender. Powered by a 150W motor, this hand blender uses a steel blade to work through most foods with ease. Multiple speed settings allow you to achieve a more accurate consistency.
  • 150W motor
  • This Tesco hand blender has a 150W motor, which provides ample power to create soups, smoothies and other foods out of most ingredients. A steel blade will cut through food like fruit and vegetables with ease.
  • Variable speed settings
  • Customise the speed of the hand blender to accommodate to your chosen food. Create the ideal consistency for your food by using the variable speed settings.
  • Smart design
  • This compact and stylish white Tesco blender will fit easily into any space-saving kitchen and complement any interior design. A built-in safety lock is in place to reduce the risk of spillages and accidents.

Started smoking after 2 minutes

1 stars

Used straight out of the box to purée a banana for my 7 month old. After about 2 minutes it started smoking and the part where the metal blade meets the plastic had melted and turned black. Fair to say it lives up to its price!

Did not live up to its description one speed only

1 stars

Did not live up to its description one speed only and lasted all of 8 months motor now gone Would definitely not recommend buying one

Basically, not as advertised. It says at least twi

1 stars

Basically, not as advertised. It says at least twice in the product description that it has '2 speed settings' which is or rather would be very useful (one of the reasons this item was chosen). But oh no it doesn't. It just has an on/off switch. Completely wrong.

Basic, easy to use, clean and store. Last long, ve

5 stars

Basic, easy to use, clean and store. Last long, very good quality.

Simply perfect

5 stars

I got what I need: a basic and useful hand blender for a very good price

Great little gadget

5 stars

I have had this hand blender for a month now, and it's really great, handy, light and works extremely well. I use it to blend soups mainly, but I do intend to use it for more adventurous recipes such as smoothies.

teriffic value

4 stars

This is the second one I have owned. It is simple to operate and is as efficient as one 4 times the price. The first lasted well over a number of years. I am very disappointed to learn that this item is no longer sold.

Nice

5 stars

Bought this product and it works really well for the price. Excellent option.

It was just what I wanted.

5 stars

I bought this a while ago and so glad that I did it works a dream.

Great price

5 stars

Very easy to use just pop it in your saucepan to whizz up a variety of ingredients

