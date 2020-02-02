- Tesco basics TBHB14 hand blender

Started smoking after 2 minutes
Used straight out of the box to purée a banana for my 7 month old. After about 2 minutes it started smoking and the part where the metal blade meets the plastic had melted and turned black. Fair to say it lives up to its price!
Did not live up to its description one speed only
Did not live up to its description one speed only and lasted all of 8 months motor now gone Would definitely not recommend buying one
Basically, not as advertised. It says at least twi
Basically, not as advertised. It says at least twice in the product description that it has '2 speed settings' which is or rather would be very useful (one of the reasons this item was chosen). But oh no it doesn't. It just has an on/off switch. Completely wrong.
Basic, easy to use, clean and store. Last long, ve
Basic, easy to use, clean and store. Last long, very good quality.
Simply perfect
I got what I need: a basic and useful hand blender for a very good price
Great little gadget
I have had this hand blender for a month now, and it's really great, handy, light and works extremely well. I use it to blend soups mainly, but I do intend to use it for more adventurous recipes such as smoothies.
teriffic value
This is the second one I have owned. It is simple to operate and is as efficient as one 4 times the price. The first lasted well over a number of years. I am very disappointed to learn that this item is no longer sold.
Nice
Bought this product and it works really well for the price. Excellent option.
It was just what I wanted.
I bought this a while ago and so glad that I did it works a dream.
Great price
Very easy to use just pop it in your saucepan to whizz up a variety of ingredients