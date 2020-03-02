Tesco Canon C541 Xl Colour Printer Ink

Poor Quality
bought these ink cartridges, used one day & colour started to fade away, had to use clean function but still didn’t work
Fab great price works great
I have had this for a year now really easy to use and after one year still going strong
Value for money.
I now buy this ink all the time works just as well as original.
Awful!
I bought this ink for my pixma printer twice as I thought the first one must have been faulty! However the ink level from 2 brand new cartridges comes up and low ink levels and must be replaced. Absolutely shocking. Don't try this product, spend a few pounds more and get one that actually works!!
waist of Money
the cartidge is eather faulty or empty. printer does not work. waisted 14 pounds to save 4. never again. save your money and buy the original. cant have it change as i lost my reciept
Does not work with my printer
This is the second time that the Tesco own brand ink cartridge has failed to work with my Canon printer. Basically sometimes they work sometimes they don't, very much a lottery. Tesco replaced the faulty cartridge in store for me, but I paid an extra £4 to 'upgrade' to an original Canon product.
Not good
I bought this to try but I'm afraid the quality was not good at all. My printer was still saying ink was needed. Tesco provided another but the same thing happened. So sorry Tesco but this is one own brand I wouldn't buy.
waste of time and money
Bought this since it was described as compatible with my printer, it obviously isn't, just gives an error message that the cartridge is empty and won't print, total waste of money, won't be buying Tesco ink again
Canon replacement cartridge
Purchased item for a new Canon printer purchased from Tesco. The product didn't work and the printer stopped operating. It displayed showing the ink cartridge was empty. Had the item replaced with another which also failed.Replaced with proper Canon version which operated correctly
Complete waste of money
These cartridges don't work, although the packaging says they are compatible with a Canon MG 3550. I'll stick to the originals, these Tesco cartridges are a complete waste of money.