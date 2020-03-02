Tesco Canon C540 Xl Black Printer Ink

Expensive 20 pages
Had it for 2 weeks and printed out approx. 20 pages and it ran out! Strongly advise not purchasing this rubbish.
Cheap and flawed
I bought Tesco C540 Black XL + Tesco C541 Colour XL (1) The actual print ink is good enough; but (2) Tesco does not reset the chip on these re-filled cartridges which means that the printer cannot sense the ink level in the cartridge and it will show up as empty, and requires for you to instruct the printer to 'over ride' the flagged up 'empty status' which prevents the printer to print, which is inconvenient; (3) in addition to this my printer is not working properly since I have used these cartridges. I think this has somehow 'knocked' the software which is now also affecting any scan jobs sent to the printer. I am hoping my Canon Pixma printer will get back to 'normal' once I switch back to using Canon cartridges again. Sure it is a cost saving, but personally I don't think it's worth the risk of ending up with a flawed (and potentially damaged) printer, and I also like to be able to tell what the ink level is. I would not buy again, I would not recommend this to anyone else. Tesco, I am surprised that you haven't invested in the equipment which would have re-set these chips. Poor style.
Runs out quickly
Have bought two of these and they both ran out very quickly (less than 20 pages). Thought i was a mistake to start or a faulty cartridge but tried to force the printer to print but it really was empty. Not worth the money at all.
Does not print true to colour
Prints a reddish-brown instead of black. Only way to get black is to set black and white printing, not any use if I want colour elsewhere! Genuine cartridges work fine.
Waste of Time
I'm a student and thought that this being compatible with my Canon Pixma MG3500 would be cheaper...WRONG! It printed about 40 pages of ordinary word documents then my printer said low black ink and for a supposedly 21ml cartridge I should have got WAY more than 40 pages. I've had to go and buy Canon ink at £17 to print uni work...it's working a treat. Just buy genuine ink for your printer, I've learned the hard way. I saw others reviews on here with the same issue, don't waste your money or time.
1 of the worst i have ever bought
i bought this cartridge 3 weeks ago so far i have managed to print possibly 30 pages all in black then im out of ink so went to buy another 1 and this time ive not managed to print 20 this time poor levels of ink held in cartridge will be complaining
Fast delivery
Great service, great product. Fitted well into printer.
Great
They are working well, for the job they are needed for
Buy something else!!
This is the second time I bought this cartridge and am having exactly the same problems both times as many other reviewers have too. The cartridge does not register on my printer as being a new full cartridge (even after going trough the set up), so even when I only printed 3 items the printer notified me of "no ink" and stopped printing. The cartridge still 'feels' full but now not able to use it. Put a Canon cartridge in and no problem. Waste of money time and very frustrating.
Waste of time
Totally killed my printer. Spent over 2 hrs trying to sort & eventually worked but does not register so now have no idea how much ink is left. No cheaper when I researched prices for genuine Canon cartridges, I only bought as an emergency but will certainly not buy again.