Tesco Canon C540 Xl Black Printer Ink

Expensive 20 pages 1 stars A Tesco Customer15th February 2020 Had it for 2 weeks and printed out approx. 20 pages and it ran out! Strongly advise not purchasing this rubbish. Report

Cheap and flawed 2 stars A Tesco Customer3rd April 2019 I bought Tesco C540 Black XL + Tesco C541 Colour XL (1) The actual print ink is good enough; but (2) Tesco does not reset the chip on these re-filled cartridges which means that the printer cannot sense the ink level in the cartridge and it will show up as empty, and requires for you to instruct the printer to 'over ride' the flagged up 'empty status' which prevents the printer to print, which is inconvenient; (3) in addition to this my printer is not working properly since I have used these cartridges. I think this has somehow 'knocked' the software which is now also affecting any scan jobs sent to the printer. I am hoping my Canon Pixma printer will get back to 'normal' once I switch back to using Canon cartridges again. Sure it is a cost saving, but personally I don't think it's worth the risk of ending up with a flawed (and potentially damaged) printer, and I also like to be able to tell what the ink level is. I would not buy again, I would not recommend this to anyone else. Tesco, I am surprised that you haven't invested in the equipment which would have re-set these chips. Poor style. Report

Runs out quickly 1 stars Review from tesco.com 18th March 2017 Have bought two of these and they both ran out very quickly (less than 20 pages). Thought i was a mistake to start or a faulty cartridge but tried to force the printer to print but it really was empty. Not worth the money at all.

Does not print true to colour 1 stars Review from tesco.com 10th October 2016 Prints a reddish-brown instead of black. Only way to get black is to set black and white printing, not any use if I want colour elsewhere! Genuine cartridges work fine.

Waste of Time 1 stars Review from tesco.com 10th April 2016 I'm a student and thought that this being compatible with my Canon Pixma MG3500 would be cheaper...WRONG! It printed about 40 pages of ordinary word documents then my printer said low black ink and for a supposedly 21ml cartridge I should have got WAY more than 40 pages. I've had to go and buy Canon ink at £17 to print uni work...it's working a treat. Just buy genuine ink for your printer, I've learned the hard way. I saw others reviews on here with the same issue, don't waste your money or time.

1 of the worst i have ever bought 1 stars Review from tesco.com 6th April 2016 i bought this cartridge 3 weeks ago so far i have managed to print possibly 30 pages all in black then im out of ink so went to buy another 1 and this time ive not managed to print 20 this time poor levels of ink held in cartridge will be complaining

Fast delivery 5 stars Review from tesco.com 21st August 2015 Great service, great product. Fitted well into printer.

Great 5 stars Review from tesco.com 20th May 2015 They are working well, for the job they are needed for

Buy something else!! 1 stars Review from tesco.com 9th May 2015 This is the second time I bought this cartridge and am having exactly the same problems both times as many other reviewers have too. The cartridge does not register on my printer as being a new full cartridge (even after going trough the set up), so even when I only printed 3 items the printer notified me of "no ink" and stopped printing. The cartridge still 'feels' full but now not able to use it. Put a Canon cartridge in and no problem. Waste of money time and very frustrating.