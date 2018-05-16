By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Wawel Michalki Chocolate Plus Coconut Candies 280G

Wawel Michalki Chocolate Plus Coconut Candies 280G
£ 2.20
£0.79/100g

Product Description

  • Chocolate coated coconut candies.
  • Pack size: 280g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Chocolate 18, 8% [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fat (Shea), Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya)], Vegetable Fat (Palm, Coconut), Peanuts 12, 2%, Whey Powder (of Milk), Desiccated Coconut 7, 5%, Whole Milk Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Natural Flavouring, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Chocolate: Cocoa Solids: 43% minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in Addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • Product may contain Nuts, Wheat, Eggs and Sesame Seeds

Storage

Keep cool and dry.

Produce of

Made in Poland

Name and address

  • Wawel SA,
  • ul. Władysława Warneńczyka 14,
  • 30-520 Kraków,
  • Polska.

Return to

  • www.wawel.com.pl
  • opinie@wawel.com.pl

Net Contents

280g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g:
Energy:2296kJ/ 551 kcal
Fat:36 g
of which saturates:22 g
Carbohydrate:45 g
of which sugars:44 g
Protein:10 g
Salt:0,25 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

