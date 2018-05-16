Vatika Blackseed Hair Oil 200Ml

Product Description
- Naturals Black Seed Enriched Hair Oil
- Black Seed has been known for centuries in the ancient cultures of Asia and the Middle East for its powerful properties. Brimming with Vitamins & minerals, Vatika now brings to you the benefits of this unique herb in an oil. Discover complete hair care - improved shine, texture and volume with regular use of New Vatika Black Seed hair oil.
- Complete hair care
- Pack size: 200ML
Parfum Liquidum, Elaeis Guineensis Oil, Canola Oil, Phenyl Trimethicone, Parfum, Olea Europaea (Olive) Fruit Oil, Persea Gratissima (Avocado) Fruit Oil, Lawsonia Inermis Leaf Extract, Nigella Sativa (Black Seed) Extract, Rubus Fruticosus Extract, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Leaf Oil, Tocopheryl Acetate, BHT, Alpha Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Lilial, Citral, Citronellol, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool, Limonene, D&C Red No. 17 (C.I. 26100), D&C Yellow No. 11 (C.I. 47000), D&C Green No. 6 (C.I. 61565)
Store away from direct sunlight.
- Usage - Apply Vatika Black seed enriched hair oil regularly on your scalp and Hair. For best results leave overnight.
- For External Use Only
- Dabur International Ltd,
- 2, Gayton Road,
- Harrow,
- Middx,
- HA1 2XU,
- UK.
- www.dabur.co.uk
200ml ℮
For External Use Only
