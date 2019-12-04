Jus-Rol Cinnamon Swirls Dough 6 Pack 270G

Yummy herb bread
Great herb bread to make at home. I’d recommend reading the instructions fully prior to baking this item and use the size of pan they state. You need to add your own butter and cheese but it tastes lovely and was a real treat.
Yummyness!
Instuctions were very easy to follow and was fun to make. I shared this with a few friends and we loved it! Would definitely buy again!
Reasonable
Reasonable quality although given the choices I’d probably purchase a pre made on instead
Heaven for people with dairy and egg allergy
Really lovely. Purchased these as me and my son are both on dairy and egg free diet, the only pastries we’ve found that we can have! And they’re soooo easy to make , takes 1 minute to prepare and then just put in the oven 🙂
Bliss on a plate!
We love these! The Cinnamon Swirls are very easy to make. Just open the pack, slice the dough roll and pop them in the oven. They taste divine. A real treat for cinnamon lovers!