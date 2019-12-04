By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Jus-Rol Cinnamon Swirls Dough 6 Pack 270G

4.5(5)Write a review
Jus-Rol Cinnamon Swirls Dough 6 Pack 270G
Each cinnamon swirl with icing sugar (45 g) uncooked contains:
  • Energy683kJ 163kcal
    8%
  • Fat7.0g
    10%
  • Saturates3.5g
    18%
  • Sugars10.7g
    12%
  • Salt0.63g
    11%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1518 kJ / 363 kcal

Product Description

  • Chilled uncooked dough with cinnamon filling swirl and a pot of icing sugar.
  • Jus-Rol Ready To Bake pastry makes it easy to bake croissants, cinnamon swirls and pains au chocolat.
  • Jus-Rol Ready to bake pastry is freshly baked in minutes.
  • So easy to bake a pastry, croissant, cinammon swirl or pain au chocolat for breakfast or as a snack.
  • For inspiring recipe ideas visit www.jusrol.co.uk
  • Freshly baked in minutes!
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 270g

Information

Ingredients

Dough with Cinnamon Filling (89%): Wheat Flour, Water, Palm Fat, Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Soybean, Sunflower), Wheat Gluten, Dextrose, Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Sodium Bicarbonate), Molasses, Cinnamon, Thickeners (Modified Corn Starch, Sodium Alginate), Salt, Alcohol, Emulsifiers (Mono -and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Guar Gum), Sea Salt, Corn Starch, Flavourings, Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Citric Acid), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Colour (Beta-Carotene), Icing Sugar (11%): Powdered Sugar

Allergy Information

  • May contain Egg, Milk and Soy

Storage

Keep refrigerated until ready to use.When opened use immediately. Do not freeze. Use By: See Side of Pack

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation instructions: Preheat the oven to 200°C (180°C for fan assisted ovens)/Gas Mark 6. Line a baking tray with non-stick baking paper.
  • 1. Pull the corner of the red label down to the left.
  • 2. The can will open itself, then twist the can to remove the dough.
  • 3. Using a knife, slice the rolled dough into 6 equal slices.
  • 4. Place the slices on a tray lined with non-stick baking paper.
  • 5. Place on the middle shelf of the oven and bake for 11-14 minutes or until golden brown.
  • Icing preparation:
  • 1. Empty the pot with icing sugar into a bowl, add 1-1 1/2 teaspoons of water, stir well to separate any sugar lumps.
  • 2. Allow cinnamon swirls to cool slightly, then drizzle the icing on top of baked cinnamon swirls.
  • Note: Adjust icing consistency with more or less water until you achieve the desired thickness.
  • Tip: For a glossy appearance slightly warm 2 tablespoons of apricot jam and brush on top of freshly baked swirls, allow to cool slightly, then drizzle the icing on top and enjoy!

Number of uses

Contains 6 portions

Net Contents

270g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(uncooked) Per 100g(uncooked) Each cinnamon swirl with icing sugar (45g)%* (45g)
Energy 1518 kJ / 363 kcal683 kJ / 163 kcal8%
Fat 15.6 g7.0 g10%
of which saturates 7.8 g3.5 g18%
Carbohydrate 48.4 g21.8 g8%
of which sugars 23.7 g10.7 g12%
Fibre 1.2 g0.6 g-
Protein 5.9 g2.7 g5%
Salt 1.40 g0.63 g11%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)---

5 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Yummy herb bread

4 stars

Great herb bread to make at home. I’d recommend reading the instructions fully prior to baking this item and use the size of pan they state. You need to add your own butter and cheese but it tastes lovely and was a real treat.

Yummyness!

5 stars

Instuctions were very easy to follow and was fun to make. I shared this with a few friends and we loved it! Would definitely buy again!

Reasonable

3 stars

Reasonable quality although given the choices I’d probably purchase a pre made on instead

Heaven for people with dairy and egg allergy

5 stars

Really lovely. Purchased these as me and my son are both on dairy and egg free diet, the only pastries we’ve found that we can have! And they’re soooo easy to make , takes 1 minute to prepare and then just put in the oven 🙂

Bliss on a plate!

5 stars

We love these! The Cinnamon Swirls are very easy to make. Just open the pack, slice the dough roll and pop them in the oven. They taste divine. A real treat for cinnamon lovers!

