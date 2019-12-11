By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
E.Wedel Dark Chocolate Barrels Plus Alcohol Filling 200G

E.Wedel Dark Chocolate Barrels Plus Alcohol Filling 200G
£ 2.99
£1.50/100g

Product Description

  • Dark Chocolate Barrels with Alcoholic Filling
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Dark Chocolate 50% (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Milk Fat, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Flavouring), Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Sweetened Condensed Milk, Alcohol (4%), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Concentrated Cherry Juice, Flavourings, Colour (Curcumin), Dark Chocolate: Cocoa Solids 45% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May contain Peanuts, Nuts, Cereals, Egg

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Best before: see side of box.

Warnings

  • 4% CONTAINS ALCOHOL. FOR ADULTS

Name and address

  • Lotte Wedel sp. z o.o.,
  • ul. Zamoyskiego 28/30,
  • 03-801 Warszawa,
  • Polska,
  • Poland.

  • www.wedel.pl
  • www.czekolada.pl

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100 g*
Energy 1765 kJ8 400 kJ
-421 kcal2 000 kcal
Fat 18 g70 g
of which saturates 11 g20 g
Carbohydrate 57 g260 g
of which sugars 48 g90 g
Fibre 3,2 g-
Protein 2,8 g50 g
Salt 0,02 g6 g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)--

Safety information

4% CONTAINS ALCOHOL. FOR ADULTS

Best chocolates I ever had!!! The taste of childhood

Lovely barrels and very tasty fillings.

Really nice 👍

