E.Wedel Dark Chocolate Barrels Plus Alcohol Filling 200G

Best chocolates I ever had!!! The taste of childho
Lovely barrels and very tasty fillings.
Really nice 👍
Dark Chocolate 50% (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Milk Fat, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Flavouring), Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Sweetened Condensed Milk, Alcohol (4%), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Concentrated Cherry Juice, Flavourings, Colour (Curcumin), Dark Chocolate: Cocoa Solids 45% minimum
Store in a cool, dry place.Best before: see side of box.
200g ℮
|Typical Values
|100 g
|*
|Energy
|1765 kJ
|8 400 kJ
|-
|421 kcal
|2 000 kcal
|Fat
|18 g
|70 g
|of which saturates
|11 g
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|57 g
|260 g
|of which sugars
|48 g
|90 g
|Fibre
|3,2 g
|-
|Protein
|2,8 g
|50 g
|Salt
|0,02 g
|6 g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
4% CONTAINS ALCOHOL. FOR ADULTS
