Jamie Oliver Curried Chickpeas 250G

Write a review
image 1 of Jamie Oliver Curried Chickpeas 250G
Each 125g portion contains
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 565kJ/135kcal

Product Description

  • A Blend of Chickpeas, Lentils and Rice in a Spicy Sauce
  • Portrait: Sam Robinson, 2014
  • Food photography: David Loftus, 2015
  • We've mixed these gorgeous, nutty chickpeas with the classic Indian-inspired flavours of cumin, coriander, ginger and cinnamon, and brought everything together with a good dash of fresh, zingy lemon. You're gonna love it!
  • Made with love,
  • Jamie
  • x
  • What's so Good About...?
  • Chickpeas are a staple of Indian and Mediterranean food and they're really versatile. In fact, the Ancient Greeks even ate them for dessert, but these days you'll more often find them in houmous and falafel or thrown into stews, soups and curries.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere
  • Heat up in 1 minute
  • Big on flavour!
  • With lentils, brown rice, Indian spices & lemon
  • Tastes great with chicken
  • Source of fibre
  • Source of protein
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 250g
  • Source of fibre
  • Source of protein

Information

Ingredients

Rehydrated Chickpeas (36%) (Chickpeas, Water), Water, Pre-cooked Lentils (12%) (Lentils, Water), Pre-cooked Rice (10%) (Brown Rice, Water), Tomato Concentrate, Rapeseed Oil, Spices (2.4%) (Cumin Seeds, Ground Cumin, Ground Coriander, Ground Ginger, Ground Black Pepper, Ground Turmeric, Ground Cinnamon, Ground Star Anise), Concentrated Lemon Juice (1.4%), Salt, Mustard Flour

Allergy Information

  • Packed in a factory that handles Celery, Wheat including Cereals containing Gluten, Crustaceans, Fish, Milk, Nuts, and Soya

Storage

Store in a cool dry placeOnce opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days Best before end date: see bottom edge of pack

Produce of

Made in France, with spices from India and various other countries

Preparation and Usage

  • Hints & Tips
  • This is absolutely gorgeous served as a side with your favourite curry, or spicy chilli. Stir through some cooked spinach and yoghurt to cool things down a little! Alternatively, try out with a tasty kale salad topped with toasted seeds, feta cheese and roasted root veg.

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesby analysis per 100gby analysis per portion
Energy 565kJ/135kcal707kJ/168kcal
Fat 4.3g5.4g
of which saturates 0.4g0.5g
Carbohydrates15.6g19.5g
of which sugars 0.8g1.0g
Fibre 4.5g5.6g
Protein 6.1g7.6g
Salt 0.4g0.5g

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Easy enough for teenager / healthy enough for Mom

5 stars

Great on Toast ! my teenager will now eat something healthy that he can make himself thanks to this product !!!!! usually, unless I actually make it for him and deliver it directly unto his waiting hand, my son will make himself only pizza or chip based meals however we accidently happened apon this little gem of a solution when he popped a packet in the microwave and dolloped it onto a couple of slices of toast ! I have now been given orders to buy it again so I am HAPPY MUMMY

