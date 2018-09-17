Jamie Oliver Curried Chickpeas 250G

Easy enough for teenager / healthy enough for Mom
Great on Toast ! my teenager will now eat something healthy that he can make himself thanks to this product !!!!! usually, unless I actually make it for him and deliver it directly unto his waiting hand, my son will make himself only pizza or chip based meals however we accidently happened apon this little gem of a solution when he popped a packet in the microwave and dolloped it onto a couple of slices of toast ! I have now been given orders to buy it again so I am HAPPY MUMMY