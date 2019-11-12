By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Dr.Oetker Gelatine Sachet 3X12g

£ 1.20
£3.34/100g

Product Description

  • Beef Gelatine Powder
  • Join our Webake Community to showcase your bakes, getting involved with challenges and see what others are baking.
  • For recipes and inspiration, head to our website: www.oetker.co.uk. Alternatively, follow us on Facebook - Dr. Oetker Baking - for tips and tricks direct to your news feed
  • Dr. Oetker Gelatine Sachets set 1 pint of liquid per sachet.
  • Gelatine is a versatile setting agent used in both sweet and savoury cooking - from souffles to mousses and homemade ice cream and gummy sweets.
  • Our powdered gelatine is beef gelatine, and we also offer Dr. Oetker Vege-gel, a vegetarian alternative.
  • Did you know? Gelatine is becoming a popular ingredient for homemade hair and face masks, and for adding to smoothies as a source of protein.
  • Gelatine in single portion sachets
  • 1 sachet sets 1 pint of liquid
  • Use in both sweet and savoury cooking - from mousses to gummy sweets
  • Pack size: 36g

Information

Ingredients

Beef Gelatine Powder (contains Sulphites)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Egg

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before End See seal of sachet.

Preparation and Usage

  • Use quantities of gelatine and liquid as stated in your recipe. One sachet (12g) sets 1 pint (570ml) of liquid.
  • To set 1 pint of liquid, sprinkle the gelatine sachet into a little hot water (approx. 8tbsp) to dissolve it. Always add gelatine to liquid, not the other way around. Stir briskly until thoroughly mixed and then add to the remaining liquid that you want to set.
  • If the gelatine does not thoroughly dissolve, stand the jug or bowl in a pan of warm water over a low heat.
  • Never allow gelatine mixture to boil as it can prevent a good set being achieved.
  • 1 powder sachet is the equivalent to approximately 4 leaves of gelatine.

Name and address

  • Dr. Oetker (UK) Ltd.,
  • 4600 Park Approach,
  • Thorpe Park,
  • Leeds,
  • LS15 8GB,
  • UK.

  • Get in Touch
  • Dr. Oetker (UK) Ltd.,
  • 4600 Park Approach,
  • Thorpe Park,
  • Leeds,
  • LS15 8GB,
  • UK.
  • crt@oetker.co.uk
  • For:
  • Dr Oetker Ireland,
  • Visit www.oetker.ie

Net Contents

12g ℮

Jelly Good.

5 stars

Excellent product (virtually odorless even with supersensitive olfactory nose). Instructions good - give it time to dissolve and it sets just as it says. Amazingly, gelatine (or the specific amino acids in it) is said by some to help as part of the maintenance and repair of collagen (in skin, bone, tendons and ligaments) - can't confirm. Just think though - supported by a jelly!

Utterly foul smelling.

1 stars

Tried this product for making a strawberry mousse and the revolting smell put me right off the idea of eating it. The stench was so bad that I couldn't believe that it could be edible and had to check the date on the pack and do an internet search for "foul smelling gelatine" before using. I'm sure the taste transferred to the food (nothing smelling that bad could be tasteless). I would never buy this again as long as I live.

