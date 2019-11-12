Dr.Oetker Gelatine Sachet 3X12g

Jelly Good.
Excellent product (virtually odorless even with supersensitive olfactory nose). Instructions good - give it time to dissolve and it sets just as it says. Amazingly, gelatine (or the specific amino acids in it) is said by some to help as part of the maintenance and repair of collagen (in skin, bone, tendons and ligaments) - can't confirm. Just think though - supported by a jelly!
Utterly foul smelling.
Tried this product for making a strawberry mousse and the revolting smell put me right off the idea of eating it. The stench was so bad that I couldn't believe that it could be edible and had to check the date on the pack and do an internet search for "foul smelling gelatine" before using. I'm sure the taste transferred to the food (nothing smelling that bad could be tasteless). I would never buy this again as long as I live.