Truvia Pouch 150G

Truvia Pouch 150G
£ 3.00
£2.00/100g

Product Description

  • Steviol glycosides based granular table top sweetener.
  • Learn more & discover delicious recipes at truvia.co.uk
  • Stevia Leaf Extract
  • The sweet taste of Truvia® calorie-free sweetener comes from the extract of the stevia leaf, a plant that has been enjoyed for its delicate sweetness for centuries. Dried stevia leaves are steeped in water. This unlocks the best tasting part of the leaf which is then purified.
  • Erythritol
  • Next, we blend with erythritol, a sweetener produced by a fermentation process, to give a sugar-like texture.
  • Nutural Flavourings
  • Finally, natural flavourings compliment the clean sweet taste of Truvia calories-free sweetener.
  • Excessive consumption may produce laxative effects.
  • 0 calories
  • Suitable for Vegetarians and Vegans
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

Bulking Agent: Erythritol, Sweetener: Steviol Glycosides, Natural Flavourings

Storage

Store in a dry, cool place.

Preparation and Usage

  • 1 serving = 1/3 tsp Truvia® = 1 tsp sugar

Number of uses

100 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Distributor address

  • The Silver Spoon Company,
  • Western House,
  • Lynchwood Business Park,
  • Peterborough,
  • PE2 6FZ,
  • UK.

Return to

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer portion (1.5g)
Energy 0 kJ/kcal0 kJ/kcal
Fat0g0g
of which: Saturates 0g0g
Carbohydrates99g1.5g
of which: Sugars 0g0g
of which: Polyols 99g1.5g
Protein 0g0g
Salt 0g0g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

