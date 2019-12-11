Prymat Mild Mustard 185G
Product Description
- Deli Mustard.
- Chilli rating - mild - 1
- No preservatives
- Pack size: 185g
Information
Ingredients
Water, White Mustard, Distilled Vinegar, Sugar, Salt, Turmeric Extract
Allergy Information
- The product may contain: Eggs, Soybean, Milk (including Lactose), Celery and Sesame
Storage
Store in a shaded area. Once opened, store in the refrigerator.Best before end:/ Batch No.: printed on the lid.
Preparation and Usage
- Water leak is the product's natural characteristic. Mix before using.
Additives
- Free From Preservatives
Name and address
- Prymat Sp. z o.o.,
- ul. Chlebowa 14,
- 44-337 Jastrzębie-Zdrój,
- Poland.
Net Contents
185g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g of product:
|Energy value
|437 kJ / 105 kcal
|Fat
|5,1 g
|including saturated fatty acids
|0,2 g
|Carbohydrates
|9,0 g
|including sugars
|6,0 g
|Protein
|4,5 g
|Salt
|1,6 g
