Aasani Roasted & Salted Jumbo Pistachios 500G

1(1)Write a review
Aasani Roasted & Salted Jumbo Pistachios 500G
£ 7.00
£1.40/100g
  • Energy647kJ 156kcal
    8%
  • Fat13.2g
    19%
  • Saturates1.6g
    8%
  • Sugars1.6g
    2%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2586kJ / 625kcal

Product Description

  • Roasted & Salted Jumbo Pistachio Nuts
  • Aasani Roasted & Salted Jumbo Pistachio 500g
  • Roasted & Salted Jumbo Pistachio Nuts
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

Pistachio Nuts (99%), Salt.

Allergy Information

  • Contains Pistachio Nuts.Allergy Advice! For allergens, see ingredients in bold., Allergy Advice! Also, may contain

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Packed in the U.K., Produce of the U.K.

Number of uses

20 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsA typical 25g serving contains
Energy2586kJ / 625kcal647kJ / 156kcal
Fat52.6g13.2g
Saturates6.3g1.6g
Carbohydrate11.1g2.8g
Sugars6.3g1.6g
Fibre5.6g1.4g
Protein23.9g6.0g
Salt1.7g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Mostly empty shells, won't be buying again

1 stars

Mostly empty shells, won't be buying again

