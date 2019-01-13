By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Cloth Mop Refill

£ 2.50
  • Refill cloth for your mop head
  • Highly absorbent & easy to fit
  • Lemon-shaped head to reach into corners
  • - Thick non-woven strips
  • - Universal thread to connect onto many conventional handles
  • - Product Dimensions H 30 x W 14 x L 6.5
  • Its viscose strips hold a high volume of dirt; roughened viscose strips to remove stubborn stains and dirt that are durable and absorbent.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Cloth mop needed

5 stars

This a really good long lasting cloth mop. Please, bring it back for sale. It is difficult to find a replacement.

Good quality

5 stars

Bought this product and was extremely happy with the quality and the speed in which it was delivered. Thank you

Nice

5 stars

It's just a mop refill... it does what it's supposed to do. And its colours match my mop stick :)

light and efficient

5 stars

A very nice cloth mop head, cleans well and dries quickly

Good, cheap mop head.

4 stars

I wanted a cheap mop to quickly replace mine and so purchased one along with the cloth mop refill. While it was only £2 I found this product to be of better quality than I expected and cleaned my laminate floor well without leaving any marks or residue. It also rung out well and meaning that the floor dried quickly once I had finished.

