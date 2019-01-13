Tesco Cloth Mop Refill

Cloth mop needed
This a really good long lasting cloth mop. Please, bring it back for sale. It is difficult to find a replacement.
Good quality
Bought this product and was extremely happy with the quality and the speed in which it was delivered. Thank you
Nice
It's just a mop refill... it does what it's supposed to do. And its colours match my mop stick :)
light and efficient
A very nice cloth mop head, cleans well and dries quickly
Good, cheap mop head.
I wanted a cheap mop to quickly replace mine and so purchased one along with the cloth mop refill. While it was only £2 I found this product to be of better quality than I expected and cleaned my laminate floor well without leaving any marks or residue. It also rung out well and meaning that the floor dried quickly once I had finished.