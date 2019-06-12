By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
4.5(5)Write a review
Tesco Ginger Preserve 340G
£ 0.75
£0.22/100g
One tablespoon (15g)
  • Energy170kJ 40kcal
    2%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars9.5g
    11%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1131kJ / 266kcal

Product Description

  • Ginger preserve.
  • Tesco Ginger Preserve WARMING & SWEET Made with roughly chopped stem ginger for added bite
  • Pack size: 340g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Water, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Ginger, Treacle, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Citric Acid.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 6 weeks.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

approx. 22 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

340g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne tablespoon
Energy1131kJ / 266kcal170kJ / 40kcal
Fat0.2g0.0g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate66.0g9.9g
Sugars63.1g9.5g
Fibre0.1g0.0g
Protein0.1g0.0g
Salt0.1g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

5 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

scrumptious

5 stars

I absolutely love this on toast could be a little less sweet but still tasty

Best value

5 stars

Best value

Disappointed with latest ginger preserve.

3 stars

. Definitely NOT as good as the Tesco preserve we ordered before about 4 to 6 weeks ago.

just like home made

5 stars

we usually make our own with crystallised ginger but for this price why bother it is just as good for a fraction of the price

Great taste

5 stars

lt is very difficult to find ginger marmalade so l was delighted to see the ginger preserve which is an excellent substitute.

