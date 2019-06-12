Tesco Ginger Preserve 340G

scrumptious
I absolutely love this on toast could be a little less sweet but still tasty
Best value
Best value
Disappointed with latest ginger preserve.
. Definitely NOT as good as the Tesco preserve we ordered before about 4 to 6 weeks ago.
just like home made
we usually make our own with crystallised ginger but for this price why bother it is just as good for a fraction of the price
Great taste
lt is very difficult to find ginger marmalade so l was delighted to see the ginger preserve which is an excellent substitute.