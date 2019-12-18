Calpol Night Plug In Refills

Product Description
- Vapour Plug & Nightlight Refill Pads
- The Calpol Vapour Plug and Nightlight contains a blend of aromatic oils including lavender, chamomile, menthol, camphor and eucalyptus. These oils help to soothe and comfort your child at night time whilst helping to clear and ease breathing. Each refill pad lasts for up to 8 hours.
- Soothe & care
- Soothing 8 hour night time comfort
- Clear & easy breathing
- Continuous 8 hour release
Information
Preparation and Usage
- Read the carton and retain for future use.
- Directions for Use:
- When re-filling ensure the plug is disconnected from the power supply. Cut across the top of the foil pouch to expose pad.
- 1. Using the foil to hold the pad, slide the pad into the slot of the vapour plug. When replacing a used pad, inserting a fresh pad will push out the old one. Dispose of used pads safely without touching them directly.
- Always wash hands after replacing pads.
- 2. Connect to power supply with the nightlight at the bottom. Remove and discard the old pad to use the nightlight alone. Unplug the vapour plug when not in use.
Warnings
- Use only Calpol Vapour Plug and Nightlight refill pads with the Calpol Vapour Plug and Nightlight. The use of other substances may give rise to a toxic or fire risk.
- Do not disassemble unit or night light.
- CAUTION: DO NOT USE WITH CHILDREN UNDER 3 MONTHS OF AGE OR IF YOU ARE PREGNANT.
- If you have asthma consult your doctor before using.
- WARNING: DO NOT EAT THE PADS.
- Irritant
- If swallowed, seek medical advice immediately and show this label. Irritating to skin. May cause sensitisation by skin contact. Wear suitable gloves and avoid contact with the skin. After contact with the skin, wash immediately with plenty of water and soap. Harmful to aquatic organisms, may cause long-term adverse effects in the aquatic environment. Contains: Pentamethyl octahydroindenodioxane. Keep out of the reach of children.
Name and address
- Johnson and Johnson UK,
- Maidenhead,
- SL6 3UG,
- UK.
- Johnson and Johnson (Ireland) Ltd.,
- Airton Road,
Lower age limit
3 Months
Net Contents
5 x Pads
Safety information
Use only Calpol Vapour Plug and Nightlight refill pads with the Calpol Vapour Plug and Nightlight. The use of other substances may give rise to a toxic or fire risk. Do not disassemble unit or night light. CAUTION: DO NOT USE WITH CHILDREN UNDER 3 MONTHS OF AGE OR IF YOU ARE PREGNANT. If you have asthma consult your doctor before using. WARNING: DO NOT EAT THE PADS. Irritant If swallowed, seek medical advice immediately and show this label. Irritating to skin. May cause sensitisation by skin contact. Wear suitable gloves and avoid contact with the skin. After contact with the skin, wash immediately with plenty of water and soap. Harmful to aquatic organisms, may cause long-term adverse effects in the aquatic environment. Contains: Pentamethyl octahydroindenodioxane. Keep out of the reach of children.
