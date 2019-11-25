By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Baylis & Harding Jojoba, Silk & Almond Oil Hand Wash 500Ml

Baylis & Harding Jojoba, Silk & Almond Oil Hand Wash 500Ml
£ 2.00
£0.40/100ml

Product Description

  • Hand Wash
  • Fragrance of jojoba, silk & almond oil
  • With added moisturises
  • 500ml pump dispenser
  • B&H Jojoba Hand Wash 500ml
  • With added moisturisers
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Sodium Chloride, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycerin, Parfum (Fragrance), PEG-7 Glyceryl Cocoate, PEG-150 Distearate, Sodium Benzoate, Glycol Distearate, Trisodium Sulfosuccinate, Citric Acid, Laureth-4, Potassium Sorbate, Disodium EDTA, Benzophenone-1, Formic Acid, Ascorbyl Palmitate, Sodium Hydroxide, Hexylene Glycol, CI 15985 (Yellow 6), CI 17200 (Red 33)

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Lather and rinse

Warnings

  • WARNING: IF PRODUCT GETS IN THE EYES RINSE IMMEDIATELY WITH CLEAN WARM WATER. IF SKIN IRRITATION OCCURS DISCONTINUE USE.

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Baylis & Harding Plc,
  • Nash Road,
  • Park Farm,
  • Redditch,
  • Worcestershire,
  • B98 7AS,

Return to

  • RP. MSL,
  • Suite 5385,
  • 27 Upper Pembroke St,
  • Dublin,

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

too sweet

3 stars

This would have had 5 stars if the smell wasn't so overpoweringly sweet. I worry that it might contaminate food if I use it to wash my hands when I am cooking.

The best hand wash ever.

5 stars

After using this I never want to use any other, the smell of almonds the texture and the feeling of softness of the skin is perfect, I love it.

A little bit of luxury.

5 stars

It is absolutely gorgeous and smells delicious. Leaves your hands feeling cared for. Will definitely buy again.

lovely hand wash

4 stars

Hand wash smelled good, washed effectively and the pump worked well.

