Baylis & Harding Jojoba, Silk & Almond Oil Hand Wash 500Ml

too sweet
This would have had 5 stars if the smell wasn't so overpoweringly sweet. I worry that it might contaminate food if I use it to wash my hands when I am cooking.
The best hand wash ever.
After using this I never want to use any other, the smell of almonds the texture and the feeling of softness of the skin is perfect, I love it.
A little bit of luxury.
It is absolutely gorgeous and smells delicious. Leaves your hands feeling cared for. Will definitely buy again.
lovely hand wash
Hand wash smelled good, washed effectively and the pump worked well.