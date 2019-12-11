Dr Witt Multi Vitamins Metabolism Drink 1 Litre
Product Description
- Multifruit drink.
- Metabolism means all reactions and energy conversion occurring in the body.
- Our body functions thanks to provided energy - cells grow, reproduce and react to all signals from the world.
- Drinking 1 glass of drink (250 ml) you provide your body with: Vitamin C, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B12, Riboflavin, Niacin, Thiamin, Biotin and Pantothenic Acid that contribute to normal energy-yielding metabolism.
- Remember that balanced diet and healthy lifestyle are significant for your health.
- Enriched with vitamins: E, C, thiamin, riboflavin niacin, B6, folic acid, B12, biotin and pantothenic acid.
- Complex of 10 vitamins + green tea extract
- Made from concentrates
- Pasteurized
- Pack size: 1l
Information
Ingredients
Water, Apple Juice from Concentrate (20%), Sugar, Juices from Concentrate from: Lime (0.12%), Pineapple (0.1%), Grape (0.08%) and Kiwi (0.05%), Acidity Regulators - Citric Acid and Sodium Citrates, Green Tea extract (0.1%), Stabilizers: Guar Gum and Xanthan Gum, Colours: Curcumin, Copper Complexes of Chlorophylls, Chlorophyllins and Carotenes, Flavourings, Vitamins: E, C, Thiamin, Riboflavin, Niacin, B6, Folic Acid, B12, Biotin and Pantothenic Acid
Storage
Protect against the light. After opening keep in the refrigerator no longer than 48 hours.Best before end: / Batch number: see print on top part of the bottle.
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well before opening. The juice content can give rise to natural sediment. A concave cap ensures that the bottle has not been previously opened.
Number of uses
The package contains 4 suggested servings
Name and address
- Ekoland Sp. z o.o,
- ul. Strefowa 2,
- 43-100 Tychy,
- Poland.
Return to
- www.drwitt.pl
Net Contents
1l ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|in 100ml
|in 250 ml (one glass)
|Energy
|173 kJ/41 kcal
|433 kJ/103 kcal
|Fat
|0 g
|0 g
|of which saturates
|0 g
|0 g
|Carbohydrate
|10 g
|26 g
|of which sugars
|10 g
|26 g
|Protein
|0 g
|0 g
|Salt
|0 g
|0 g
|Vitamin E
|1,8 mg/15%*
|4,5 mg/37,5%*
|Vitamin C
|12 mg/15%*
|30 mg/37,5%*
|Thiamin
|0,165 mg/15%*
|0,4125 mg/37,5%*
|Riboflavin
|0,21 mg/15%*
|0,525 mg/37,5%*
|Niacin
|2,4 mg/15%*
|6 mg/37,5%*
|Vitamin B6
|0,21 mg/15%*
|0,525 mg/37,5%*
|Folic Acid
|30 µg/15%*
|75 µg/37,5%*
|Vitamin B12
|0,375 µg/15%*
|0,9375 µg/37,5%*
|Biotin
|7,5 µg/15%*
|18,75 µg/37,5%*
|Pantothenic acid
|0,9 mg/15%*
|2,25 mg/37,5%*
|* % Nutrient reference values
|-
|-
|This package contains 4 suggested servings
|-
|-
