By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Dr Witt Multi Vitamins Metabolism Drink 1 Litre

No ratings yetWrite a review
Dr Witt Multi Vitamins Metabolism Drink 1 Litre
£ 1.00
£0.10/100ml

Offer

Serving of 250 ml provides:
  • Energy433 kJ 103 kcal
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 173 kJ/41 kcal

Product Description

  • Multifruit drink.
  • Metabolism means all reactions and energy conversion occurring in the body.
  • Our body functions thanks to provided energy - cells grow, reproduce and react to all signals from the world.
  • Drinking 1 glass of drink (250 ml) you provide your body with: Vitamin C, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B12, Riboflavin, Niacin, Thiamin, Biotin and Pantothenic Acid that contribute to normal energy-yielding metabolism.
  • Remember that balanced diet and healthy lifestyle are significant for your health.
  • Enriched with vitamins: E, C, thiamin, riboflavin niacin, B6, folic acid, B12, biotin and pantothenic acid.
  • Complex of 10 vitamins + green tea extract
  • Made from concentrates
  • Pasteurized
  • Pack size: 1l

Information

Ingredients

Water, Apple Juice from Concentrate (20%), Sugar, Juices from Concentrate from: Lime (0.12%), Pineapple (0.1%), Grape (0.08%) and Kiwi (0.05%), Acidity Regulators - Citric Acid and Sodium Citrates, Green Tea extract (0.1%), Stabilizers: Guar Gum and Xanthan Gum, Colours: Curcumin, Copper Complexes of Chlorophylls, Chlorophyllins and Carotenes, Flavourings, Vitamins: E, C, Thiamin, Riboflavin, Niacin, B6, Folic Acid, B12, Biotin and Pantothenic Acid

Storage

Protect against the light. After opening keep in the refrigerator no longer than 48 hours.Best before end: / Batch number: see print on top part of the bottle.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before opening. The juice content can give rise to natural sediment. A concave cap ensures that the bottle has not been previously opened.

Number of uses

The package contains 4 suggested servings

Name and address

  • Ekoland Sp. z o.o,
  • ul. Strefowa 2,
  • 43-100 Tychy,
  • Poland.

Return to

  • www.drwitt.pl

Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesin 100mlin 250 ml (one glass)
Energy 173 kJ/41 kcal433 kJ/103 kcal
Fat 0 g0 g
of which saturates 0 g0 g
Carbohydrate 10 g26 g
of which sugars 10 g26 g
Protein 0 g0 g
Salt 0 g0 g
Vitamin E 1,8 mg/15%*4,5 mg/37,5%*
Vitamin C 12 mg/15%*30 mg/37,5%*
Thiamin0,165 mg/15%*0,4125 mg/37,5%*
Riboflavin0,21 mg/15%*0,525 mg/37,5%*
Niacin 2,4 mg/15%*6 mg/37,5%*
Vitamin B6 0,21 mg/15%*0,525 mg/37,5%*
Folic Acid 30 µg/15%*75 µg/37,5%*
Vitamin B12 0,375 µg/15%*0,9375 µg/37,5%*
Biotin 7,5 µg/15%*18,75 µg/37,5%*
Pantothenic acid 0,9 mg/15%*2,25 mg/37,5%*
* % Nutrient reference values--
This package contains 4 suggested servings--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Dr Witt Multivitamin Drink 1 Litre

£ 1.00
£0.10/100ml

Offer

Frugo Suuper Acai Vitamins Drink 500Ml

£ 0.99
£0.20/100ml

Nestle Pure Life Bottled Water 1.5L X 6

£ 2.00
£0.02/100ml

Offer

Nestle Pure Life Water 12X500ml

£ 2.00
£0.03/100ml

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here