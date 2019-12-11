Dr Witt Multivitamin Drink 1 Litre
Offer
- Energy443 kJ 105 kcal5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 177 kJ/42 kcal
Product Description
- Multifruit drink.
- Immunity is the strength of your body to fight off viral and bacterial attacks while you keep on going every day.
- The strength to fight off the army of microenemies is supported by, for example, vitamins found in our product.
- Drinking 1 glass of drink (250 ml) you provide your body with vitamins: A, B6, B12, D, C and Folic Acid that contribute to the normal function of the immune system and Riboflavin, Niacin, B6, B12 and Pantothenic Acid which contribute to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue.
- Remember that balanced diet and healthy lifestyle are significant for your health.
- Enriched with vitamins: A, D, E, C, thiamin, riboflavin, niacin, B6, folic acid, B12, biotin and pantothenic acid
- Complex of 12 vitamins
- Partially made from concentrated juices and purees
- Pasteurized
- Pack size: 1l
Information
Ingredients
Water, Apple juice from Concentrate (13%), Sugar, Juices from Concentrate from: Orange (5%), Lemon (1.5%), Grape (1%), Pineapple (0.5%) and Lime (0.4%), Banana Puree (0.05%), Purees from Concentrate from: Apricot, Guava, Mango and Peach, Acidity Regulator - Citric Acid, Stabilizers: Pectins and Locust Bean Gum, Colour - Carotenes, Flavourings, Vitamins: A, D, E, C, Thiamin, Riboflavin, Niacin, B6, Folic Acid, B12, Biotin, Pantothenic Acid
Storage
Protect against the light. After opening keep in the refrigerator no longer than 48 hours. Best before end: / Batch number: see print on top part of the bottle.
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well before opening. The juice and puree content can give rise to natural sediment. A concave cap ensures that the bottle has not been previously opened.
Number of uses
This package contains 4 suggested servings
Name and address
- Ekoland Sp. z o.o,
- ul. Strefowa 2,
- 43-100 Tychy,
- Poland.
Return to
- www.drwitt.pl
Net Contents
1l ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|in 100 ml
|in 250 ml (one glass)
|Energy
|177 kJ/42 kcal
|443 kJ/105 kcal
|Fat
|0 g
|0 g
|of which saturates
|0 g
|0 g
|Carbohydrate
|10 g
|26 g
|of which sugars
|10 g
|26 g
|Protein
|0 g
|0 g
|Salt
|0 g
|0 g
|Vitamin A
|120 µg/15%*
|300 µg/37,5%*
|Vitamin D
|0,75 µg/15%*
|1,875 µg/37,5%*
|Vitamin E
|1,8 mg/15%*
|4,5 mg/37,5%*
|Vitamin C
|12 mg/15%*
|30 mg/37,5%*
|Thiamin
|0,165 mg/15%*
|0,4125 mg/37,5%*
|Riboflavin
|0,21 mg/15%*
|0,525 mg/37,5%*
|Niacin
|2,4 mg/15%*
|6 mg/37,5%*
|Vitamin B6
|0,21 mg/15%*
|0,525 mg/37,5%*
|Folic acid
|30 µg/15%*
|75 µg/37,5%*
|Vitamin B12
|0,375 µg/15%*
|0,9375 µg/37,5%*
|Biotin
|7,5 µg/15%*
|18,75 µg/37,5%*
|Pantothenic acid
|0,9 mg/15%*
|2,25 mg/37,5%*
|* % Nutrient reference values
|-
|-
|The package contains 4 suggested servings
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019