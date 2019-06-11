By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Alpro Oat Drink 1 Litre

4.5(5)Write a review
Alpro Oat Drink 1 Litre

Rest of shelf

Each 100ml serving contains:
  • Energy185 kJ 44 kcal
    2%
  • Fat1.5 g
    2%
  • Saturates0.1 g
    1%
  • Sugars3.3 g
    4%
  • Salt0.09 g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 185 kJ / 44 kcal

Product Description

  • Oat drink with added calcium and vitamins.
  • #alpro
  • Good for you. Good for the planet
  • A varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle is recommended for good health.
  • Our Oat drink is a great source of plant fibre and contains no added sugars*.
  • One taste and you'll know, our oats are oatstanding!
  • Good for you!
  • *contains naturally occuring sugars
  • Calcium is needed for the maintenance of normal bones.
  • Heads up, here come the oats and they're coming straight your way! Here at Alpro, we've always appreciated the soft, subtly sweet taste of oats.
  • Tetra Pak®
  • Tetra Brik® Aseptic
  • All plant, fabulous fibre
  • Rich in fibre
  • Source of calcium & vit. B2, B12, D
  • No added sugars - contains naturally occuring sugars
  • Free from colours & preservatives
  • Naturally lactose free
  • Naturally low in fat
  • Free from dairy
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 1l
  • Calcium is needed for the maintenance of normal bones
  • Rich in fibre
  • Source of calcium & vit. B2, B12, D
  • Naturally low in fat
  • No added sugars

Information

Ingredients

Oat Base (Water, Oat (9.8%)), Chicory Root Fibre, Sunflower Oil, Calcium (Tri-Calcium Phosphate), Sea Salt, Stabiliser (Gellan Gum), Vitamins (B2, B12, D2)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Dairy, Lactose
  • Contains: Oats

Storage

Once opened, keep refrigerated and use within 5 days.Best before: see top of pack.

Produce of

Made in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Try it for...
  • Sweet and savoury cooking
  • Brilliant breakfasts
  • Tasty tea and coffee
  • ...or straight from the glass
  • Can be used hot or cold, do not freeze.
  • Can be introduced as part of a healthy balanced diet from 1 year of age.

Additives

  • Free From Colours
  • Free From Preservatives

Warnings

  • Not suitable as a main milk drink for children under 3.

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • Alpro (UK) Ltd,
  • Northants,
  • NN15 5YT.

Return to

  • Get in Touch
  • UK: 0333 300 0900
  • ROI: 1800 992 878
  • info@alprohelpline.co.uk
  • www.alpro.com
  • Alpro (UK) Ltd,
  • Northants,
  • NN15 5YT.

Lower age limit

3 Years

Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 ml
Energy 185 kJ / 44 kcal
Fat 1.5 g
of which Saturates 0.1 g
Carbohydrate 6.8 g
of which Sugars 3.3 g
Fibre 1.4 g
Protein 0.3 g
Salt 0.09 g
D 0.75 µg*
Riboflavin (B2) 0.21 mg*
B12 0.38 µg*
Calcium 120 mg*
Vitamins:-
Minerals:-
* = 15% of the nutrient reference values-
These values are approximate due to the variations which occur in natural ingredients-

Safety information

Not suitable as a main milk drink for children under 3.

5 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

I use this milk in everything. it has a lovely con

4 stars

I use this milk in everything. it has a lovely consistency. It tastes really creamy in cereal. At the end of the day, it does its best in Hot chocolate. very versatile. Whats not to like!

lots of Sugar

4 stars

I love the taste of this milk but I had to stop buying it. Just look at how much sugar there is in it. Besides, I added it to oats anyway so it was redundant - my porridge tastes mostly the same with just water but less sweet.

A good alternative

5 stars

I'm not allowed lactose but this makes a very good alternative to milk and is particular good in a cuppa!

healthy creamy and good tasting

5 stars

fantastic creamy milk you wouldnt no it from fresh farm milk except their is no cruelty to cows

There is no dairy milk replacement like it.

5 stars

I looked for a long time for a vegan milk that would replace dairy milk in my family’s diet. Alpro Oat Milk won by a long way. It tastes like semi skimmed dairy milk but a bit better. Non vegan members of my family and friends now buy it too.

