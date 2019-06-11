Alpro Oat Drink 1 Litre

I use this milk in everything. it has a lovely con
I use this milk in everything. it has a lovely consistency. It tastes really creamy in cereal. At the end of the day, it does its best in Hot chocolate. very versatile. Whats not to like!
lots of Sugar
I love the taste of this milk but I had to stop buying it. Just look at how much sugar there is in it. Besides, I added it to oats anyway so it was redundant - my porridge tastes mostly the same with just water but less sweet.
A good alternative
I'm not allowed lactose but this makes a very good alternative to milk and is particular good in a cuppa!
healthy creamy and good tasting
fantastic creamy milk you wouldnt no it from fresh farm milk except their is no cruelty to cows
There is no dairy milk replacement like it.
I looked for a long time for a vegan milk that would replace dairy milk in my family’s diet. Alpro Oat Milk won by a long way. It tastes like semi skimmed dairy milk but a bit better. Non vegan members of my family and friends now buy it too.