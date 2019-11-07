By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Celebrations Carton 240G

4(1)Write a review
image 1 of Celebrations Carton 240G

Product Description

  • An assortment of milk chocolates and a milk chocolate covered biscuit.
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 240g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Milk Fat, Lactose, Palm Fat, Peanuts, Desiccated Coconut, Whey Powder (from Milk), Wheat Flour, Sunflower Oil, Full Cream Milk Powder, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E471), Barley Malt Extract, Fat Reduced Cocoa, Salt, Humectant (Glycerol), Egg White Powder, Natural Vanilla Extract, Raising Agents (E341, E500, E501), Milk Protein, Wheat Gluten, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Hazelnut, Almond, Oats

Number of uses

Portions per pack: ~8, Portion size: 27.3g

Name and address

  • GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • IE: Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • GB: Get in touch: 0800 952 0077
  • www.mars.co.uk/contact
  • Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • IE: Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315

Net Contents

240g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100g**/ 27.3g (%*)
Energy2066kJ564kJ (7%)
-493kcal135kcal (7%)
Fat24g6.6g (9%)
of which saturates15g4.0g (20%)
Carbohydrate62g17g (6%)
of which sugars56g15g (17%)
Protein5.4g1.5g (3%)
Salt0.39g0.11g (2%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)--
Values will vary by brand--
**On average--

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Good for chocaholic or occasional choc muncher :-)

4 stars

If you are a chocaholic, you could cheerfully munch through the whole box in an evening and enjoy the different flavours. If you are an occasional choccy like me, you are not opening a large packet and feeling obliged to eat the lot. You can take a couple of bite sized out of the pack and put the rest away... I don't know if this will get though edit, but I am relieved to find out that Mars is a family run company and not, as I thought, Part of the Nestle group.

