Celebrations Carton 240G

Good for chocaholic or occasional choc muncher :-)
If you are a chocaholic, you could cheerfully munch through the whole box in an evening and enjoy the different flavours. If you are an occasional choccy like me, you are not opening a large packet and feeling obliged to eat the lot. You can take a couple of bite sized out of the pack and put the rest away... I don't know if this will get though edit, but I am relieved to find out that Mars is a family run company and not, as I thought, Part of the Nestle group.