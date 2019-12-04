By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Marie Rose Sauce 130G

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Marie Rose Sauce 130G
£ 1.30
£1.00/100g
1/4 of a pack (33g)
  • Energy451kJ 109kcal
    5%
  • Fat10.4g
    15%
  • Saturates1.6g
    8%
  • Sugars2.0g
    2%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1366kJ / 331kcal

Product Description

  • A blend of mayonnaise, tomatoes, Worcestershire sauce and lemon juice.
  • Marie rose sauce, perfect with prawns and a wedge of lemon.
  • Rich & Tangy
  • Pack size: 130g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Cornflour, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Tomato Paste, Spirit Vinegar, White Wine Vinegar, Salt, Worcestershire Sauce [Water, Molasses, Onion Purée, Tamarind Paste, Clove, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée], Citrus Fibre, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Mustard Flour, Paprika.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use within 2 days and by use by date.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Lid. Plastic check local recycling Pot. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

130g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1366kJ / 331kcal451kJ / 109kcal
Fat31.5g10.4g
Saturates4.7g1.6g
Carbohydrate10.8g3.6g
Sugars6.0g2.0g
Fibre0.6g0.2g
Protein0.7g0.2g
Salt1.0g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

So tasty I love it

5 stars

So tasty I love it

