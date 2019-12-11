By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Kubus Apple & Banana Mousse 100G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Kubus Apple & Banana Mousse 100G
£ 0.69
£0.69/100g

Product Description

  • Mousse from fruit 100% partially from concentrate with added vitamin C. Thick, pasteurized.
  • With no added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
  • High content of vitamin C and fibre
  • No preservatives
  • Pack size: 100g
  • No added sugar
  • High content of vitamin C and fibre

Information

Ingredients

Pure from: Apple (88%) and Banana (6%), Apple Juice (6%) from Concentrate, Vitamin C

Storage

After opening keep in the refrigerator no longer than 48 hours.Best before end:/ Batch number: see print on the bottom of the product.

Produce of

Product of Poland

Number of uses

Serving per container:1

Additives

  • Free From Preservatives

Warnings

  • Do not leave young child without a care with a closure - can swallow it.

Name and address

  • Tymbark-MWS Sp. z o.o. S.p. k.,
  • Oddział w Olsztynku,
  • ul. Zielona 16,
  • 11-015 Olsztynek,
  • Poland.

Return to

  • Tymbark-MWS Sp. z o.o. S.p. k.,
  • Oddział w Olsztynku,
  • ul. Zielona 16,
  • 11-015 Olsztynek,
  • Poland.

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100 g
Energy 228 kJ / 54 kcal
Fat 0,4 g
of which Saturates 0,04 g
Carbohydrate 11,2 g
of which Sugars 10,8 g
Fibre 1,9 g
Protein 0,4 g
Salt 0 g
Vitamin C 24 mg / 30%*
* % of the Nutrient Reference Values-

Safety information

View more safety information

Do not leave young child without a care with a closure - can swallow it.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Kubus Apple Banana Carrot & Strawberry Mousse 100G

£ 0.69
£0.69/100g

Munch Bunch Double Up Strawberry Vanilla Yogurt 4 X85g

£ 1.50
£0.44/100g

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

£ 0.60
£0.60/each

Kubus Banana & Strawberry 100% Drink 300Ml

£ 0.70
£0.23/100ml

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here