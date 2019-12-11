Kubus Apple & Banana Mousse 100G

Product Description
- Mousse from fruit 100% partially from concentrate with added vitamin C. Thick, pasteurized.
- With no added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
- High content of vitamin C and fibre
- No preservatives
- Pack size: 100g
Information
Ingredients
Pure from: Apple (88%) and Banana (6%), Apple Juice (6%) from Concentrate, Vitamin C
Storage
After opening keep in the refrigerator no longer than 48 hours.Best before end:/ Batch number: see print on the bottom of the product.
Produce of
Product of Poland
Number of uses
Serving per container:1
Additives
- Free From Preservatives
Warnings
- Do not leave young child without a care with a closure - can swallow it.
Name and address
- Tymbark-MWS Sp. z o.o. S.p. k.,
- Oddział w Olsztynku,
- ul. Zielona 16,
- 11-015 Olsztynek,
- Poland.
Return to
- Tymbark-MWS Sp. z o.o. S.p. k.,
- Oddział w Olsztynku,
- ul. Zielona 16,
- 11-015 Olsztynek,
- Poland.
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100 g
|Energy
|228 kJ / 54 kcal
|Fat
|0,4 g
|of which Saturates
|0,04 g
|Carbohydrate
|11,2 g
|of which Sugars
|10,8 g
|Fibre
|1,9 g
|Protein
|0,4 g
|Salt
|0 g
|Vitamin C
|24 mg / 30%*
|* % of the Nutrient Reference Values
|-
Safety information
Do not leave young child without a care with a closure - can swallow it.
