Tesco Apple & Mango High Juice 1Ltr

Tesco Apple & Mango High Juice 1Ltr
Typical values per 100g: Energy 85kJ / 20kcal

Product Description

  • Concentrated apple & mango juice drink with sugar and sweetener.
  • SMOOTH & EXOTIC Made with 50% fruit juice from concentrate for an intense fruity taste Our drinks experts have been creating high juice, squash, and juice drinks in Yorkshire for more than 25 years. We carefully evolve our recipes over time, using real fruit and absolutely no artificial flavours or colours.
  • Pack size: 1l

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Apple Juice From Concentrate (40%), Water, Sugar, Mango Purée (10%), Malic Acid, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Flavourings, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Stabiliser (Carboxymethylcellulose), Sweetener (Sucralose), Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates (Sweet Potato, Safflower Concentrate, Apple), Colour (Beta-Carotene).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep cool and out of sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well and dilute to taste (one part squash to four parts water). Dilute with extra water for toddlers.

Number of uses

20 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1L

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlOne glass (250ml)
Energy85kJ / 20kcal214kJ / 50kcal
Fat0.0g0.0g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate4.8g12.0g
Sugars4.8g12.0g
Fibre0.1g0.1g
Protein0.0g0.1g
Salt0.1g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When diluted according to instructions.--

this is one of my favourite drink highly recommend

Full of sweeteners

1 stars

I agree with previous reviews. I was looking for a sweetener-free juice, which I believe the High Juices used to be? They all seem to contain sweeteners now, instead of sugar.

I wish companies would stop putting sweetener in t

1 stars

I wish companies would stop putting sweetener in the products. Allergic reactions to ALL sweeteners is a real condition and puts people in hospital. The label for added ingredients needs to be bigger I know the sugar tax sucks but why should people like me go without juice because it's dangerous to me. Do people realise that artificial sweeteners actually taste bitter and vile and need added sugar for them to be palatable so why use them in the first place?( natural is fine ie sugar, honey)

shame about the sweetener

3 stars

it's a lovely squash but i wish it was still sweeter free

Tastes just like real fruit juice

5 stars

Really impressed with this juice - it's delicious and even after adding water, it tastes as if it's squeezed fruit juice.

Outstanding squash

5 stars

Very good quality outstanding from any other squash for it quickly mixed with water without any stiring and also of very nice taste.

Disappointing

1 stars

I believe you have now added sweetness to this product which is very disappointing.

Very nice squash, shame Tesco have been out of sto

5 stars

Very nice squash, shame Tesco have been out of stock for a while.

