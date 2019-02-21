Tesco Apple & Mango High Juice 1Ltr

this is one of my favourite drink highly recommen
this is one of my favourite drink highly recommend
Full of sweeteners
I agree with previous reviews. I was looking for a sweetener-free juice, which I believe the High Juices used to be? They all seem to contain sweeteners now, instead of sugar.
I wish companies would stop putting sweetener in the products. Allergic reactions to ALL sweeteners is a real condition and puts people in hospital. The label for added ingredients needs to be bigger I know the sugar tax sucks but why should people like me go without juice because it's dangerous to me. Do people realise that artificial sweeteners actually taste bitter and vile and need added sugar for them to be palatable so why use them in the first place?( natural is fine ie sugar, honey)
shame about the sweetener
it's a lovely squash but i wish it was still sweeter free
Tastes just like real fruit juice
Really impressed with this juice - it's delicious and even after adding water, it tastes as if it's squeezed fruit juice.
Outstanding squash
Very good quality outstanding from any other squash for it quickly mixed with water without any stiring and also of very nice taste.
Disappointing
I believe you have now added sweetness to this product which is very disappointing.
Very nice squash, shame Tesco have been out of stock for a while.