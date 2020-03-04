Alibi Max Chocolate Bar With Coconut & Caramel 49G
- A milk chocolate bar with caramel 32.9%, desiccated coconut, hazelnuts, rice crisps and wafer.
- Pack size: 49G
Milk Chocolate 34.1% (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats: Palm, Shea; Whey Powder - from Milk, Emulsifiers: Soya Lecithin and Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate, Flavouring), Sugar, Palm Fat, Wheat Flour, Glucose Syrup, Invert Sugar Syrup, Condensed Milk, Rice Crisps (Rice, Wheat and Corn Flour, Sugar, Barley Malt Concentrate, Salt), Desiccated Coconut 3.7%, Whey Powder (from Milk), Butter (from Milk), Skim Milk Powder, Humectant (Sorbitol Syrup), Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Malt Extract (from Barley), Salt, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavourings, Cream Powder (from Milk), Raising Agents (Sodium Carbonates, Ammonium Carbonates)
- May contain Peanuts, other Nuts and Sesame Seeds
Keep in a dry and cool place.
- Colian Sp. z o.o.,
- ul. Zdrojowa1,
- 62-860 Opatówek,
- Poland.
- www.colian.pl
- www.alibiland.eu
49g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100 g of product
|Energy
|2080 kJ / 498 kcal
|Fat
|26 g
|- of which saturates
|16 g
|Carbohydrate
|59 g
|- of which sugars
|46 g
|Protein
|5,5 g
|Salt
|0,49 g
