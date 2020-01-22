Alibi Max Chocolate Bar With Nuts & Caramel 49G
Product Description
- Crispy bar with nuts and caramel in milk chocolate
- A milk chocolate bar with hazelnuts, rice crisps, caramel and wafer.
- Pack size: 49G
Information
Ingredients
Milk Chocolate 34.1% (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fat, Whey Powder (from Milk), Emulsifiers - Soya Lecithin, E 476 - Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate, Artificial Flavour), Sugar, Wheat Flour, Hydrogenated Vegetable Fat, Glucose Syrup, Rice Crisps 7.9% (Rice Starch, Maize Meal, Wheat Flour, Sugar, Barley Malt Extract, Salt), Invert Sugar, Condensed Milk, Hazelnuts (3.9%), Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Butter, Stabilizer (Sorbitol), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Barley Malt Extract, Potato Starch, Salt, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E 471 - Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Raising Agents (E 500 - Sodium Carbonates, E 503 - Ammonium Carbonates), Artificial Flavour, Caramel Paste 28.6%
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts, other nuts and sesame's grains
Storage
Keep in a dry and cool place.
Name and address
- Jutrzenka Colian Sp. z o.o.,
- ul. Zdrojowa 1,
- 62-860 Opatówek,
- Poland.
Return to
- www.alibiland.eu
Net Contents
49g ℮
