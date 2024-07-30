DOLE T/CAL GOLD P/APPLE SLICES IN JUICE 432G

Pineapple slices in juice.

INGREDIENTS: Elevate your pantry with Dole Tropical Gold Pineapple Slices, offering more than just premium fruit — it's an invitation to explore new taste dimensions and infuse tropical flair into your meals. QUALITY AND TASTE: Grown in volcanic soil brimming with minerals and nutrients, Dole Tropical Gold Pineapples slowly mature over 18 months, resulting in a perfectly balanced, aromatic, and tender fruit. SUN_RIPENED SWEETNESS: Sourced from the Philippines' where warmth and gentle rains create the perfect climate for pineapples all year round, handpicked at the peak of ripeness, these fruits bear the sun's warmth and nature's sweetness. HOW TO USE: Ideal for effortless snacking or quick recipe enhancements, our Pineapple Slices capture the vibrant essence of the tropics in every bite. Their consistent thickness ensures even grilling and topping your favorite desserts, making them a versatile choice for both sweet and savory dishes. EXPERTISE AND PERFECTION: Benefit from Dole's 120 years of expertise, ensuring every can delivers perfectly ripe and cut pineapples, gently steeped in their own juice with no added sugars* & available all year around.

Founded in Hawaii in 1901, Dole is the world's largest producer and marketer of high-quality fresh fruit and fresh vegetables. For more than 120 years, Dole has believed that good, healthy food should be more like sunshine - available for all. We want to champion an equitable world where everyone has access to healthy nutrition, but where this access does not come at the cost of the planet.

Pack size: 272G

Ingredients

Pineapple, Pineapple Juice

Produce of

Produced in the Philippines

Net Contents

432g ℮

Drained weight

272g