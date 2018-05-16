By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.

Bigga Fruit Punch Soft Drink 500Ml

Bigga Fruit Punch Soft Drink 500Ml
£ 1.05
£0.21/100ml
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Cane Sugar, Flavouring, Citric Acid, Preservative (Sodium Benzoate), Stabilisers (Acacia Gum, Glycerol Ester of Wood Rosin), Colours (Allura Red E129, Sunset Yellow E110)

Warnings

  • Allura Red (E129) and Sunset Yellow (E110) may have an adverse effect on activity and attention in children.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Wisynco Group Limited,
  • White Marl Industrial Complex,
  • White Marl,
  • Spanish Town,
  • Jamaica,
  • W.I.

Distributor address

  • Grace Foods UK Ltd.,
  • Grace House,
  • Bessemer Road,
  • WGC Herts,
  • AL7 1HW,
  • United Kingdom.

Return to

  • Grace Foods UK Ltd.,
  • Grace House,
  • Bessemer Road,
  • WGC Herts,
  • AL7 1HW,
  • United Kingdom.
  • www.bigga.com

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Allura Red (E129) and Sunset Yellow (E110) may have an adverse effect on activity and attention in children.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Ripe Bananas 5 Pack

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.89
£0.18/each

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here