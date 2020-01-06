Walkers Ready Salted 50G
- Energy658kJ 158kcal8%
- Fat9.6g14%
- Saturates0.8g4%
- Sugars0.1g<1%
- Salt0.42g7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 658kJ
Product Description
- Ready Salted Potato Crisps
- Cooked with Sunseed Oil, naturally lower in saturates**
- **Over 75% lower in saturates than traditional cooking oils
- We've been perfecting the fresh taste of our crisps since 1948. Made with 100% British Potatoes and seasoned with our famous flavours, we're proud to put the delicious crunch into the nation's favourite crisps.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Grab bag, great to share
- Fresh taste guaranteed
- 100% Great British potatoes
- No artificial colours or preservatives
- No MSG
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 50g
Information
Ingredients
Potatoes, Sunflower Oil (26%), Rapeseed Oil, Salt
Allergy Information
- Made in a factory that also handles: Milk, Wheat, Gluten, Barley, Soya, Celery, Mustard
Storage
Store in a cool dry placeOnce opened, consume within 3 days
Number of uses
This pack contains 2 servings
Additives
- Free From MSG (Glutamate)
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
- PO Box 23,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8ZU,
- UK.
Net Contents
60g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 30g(%*) Serving
|Per 100g
|Energy
|658kJ
|2194kJ
|-
|158kcal(8%*)
|526kcal
|Fat
|9.6g(14%*)
|31.9g
|of which saturates
|0.8g(4%*)
|2.6g
|of which mono-unsaturates
|7.6g
|25.2g
|of which polyunsaturates
|1.2g
|4.1g
|Carbohydrate
|15.5g
|51.5g
|of which sugars
|0.1g(<1%*)
|0.4g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|4.3g
|Protein
|1.8g
|6.1g
|Salt
|0.42g(7%*)
|1.40g
|-
|-
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
