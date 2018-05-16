By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Walkers Cheese & Onion Crisps 60G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Walkers Cheese & Onion Crisps 60G

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

Rest of shelf

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

Each 30g serving contains:
  • Energy650kJ 156kcal
    8%
  • Fat9.2g
    13%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars0.8g
    1%
  • Salt0.37g
    6%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 650kJ

Product Description

  • Cheese & Onion Flavour Potato Crisps
  • Follow us on:
  • Facebook and Twitter
  • For our latest news and competitions
  • Cooked with Sunseed Oil, naturally lower in saturates**
  • **Over 75% lower in saturates than traditional cooking oils
  • We've been perfecting the fresh taste of our crisps since 1948. Made with 100% British Potatoes and seasoned with our famous flavours, we're proud to put the delicious crunch into the nation's favourite crisps.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Grab bag, great to share
  • Fresh taste guaranteed
  • 100% Great British potatoes
  • No artificial colours or preservatives
  • No MSG
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 60g

Information

Ingredients

Potatoes, Sunflower Oil (25%), Rapeseed Oil, Cheese & Onion Seasoning, Cheese & Onion Seasoning contains: Dried Onion, Salt, Dried Milk Whey, Dried Milk Lactose, Sugar, Flavourings, Cheese Powder (from Milk), Dried Garlic, Colours (Paprika Extract, Annatto)

Allergy Information

  • Made in a factory that also handles: Wheat, Gluten, Barley, Soya, Celery, Mustard

Storage

Store in a cool dry placeOnce opened, consume within 3 days

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Additives

  • Free From MSG (Glutamate)
  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Not up to our usual standard?
  • Get in touch:
  • www.walkers.co.uk
  • Consumer Care at
  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • UK: 0800 274777
  • ROI: 1800 509408
  • Lines open Monday to Friday 9am-5pm

Net Contents

60g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 30g(%*) ServingPer 100g
Energy 650kJ2168kJ
-156kcal(8%*)520kcal
Fat 9.2g(13%*)30.6g
of which saturates 0.8g(4%*)2.5g
of which mono-unsaturates 7.2g24.1g
of which polyunsaturates 1.2g4.0g
Carbohydrate 15.8g52.6g
of which sugars 0.8g(1%*)2.6g
Fibre 1.3g4.3g
Protein 1.9g6.3g
Salt 0.37g(6%*)1.22g
This pack contains 2 servings--
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here