Product Description
- Removable layer with separate compartments
- Includes a dressing pot & folding knife and fork
- 1.1litres, 17x17x9cm
- - 1.1 litre
- - Colour: Blue
- - BPA-free polypropylene
- - Equipped with Sistema's KLIP IT® locking system
- - The container is microwave, freezer and dishwasher safe.
- Ideal for keeping your healthy lunch fresh on the move, the Sistema Salad to Go is made from BPA-free polypropylene and has a 1.1 litre capacity. Equipped with Sistema's KLIP IT® locking system, this compact container helps your food stay fresher for longer.
- The Sistema Salad to Go features a removable layer with separate compartments for easy food storage. Simply fill the bottom of the container with lettuce or other leaves, then put the removable tray on top before adding the lid. The tray has compartments for meat and cheese, or vegetables and a dressing pot on top. Stored underneath the container is a folding knife and fork. When ready just tip the tray into the bottom and away you go.
- The container is microwave, freezer and dishwasher safe
