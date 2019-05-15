Sistema Soup To Go

Perfect for heating food without spills!
Perfect for heating more than just soup without spillage in the microwave! These are brillant & the size is perfect for storing & heating up portions of stew, casserole, noodles, soup, or anything really! Big enough for one good sized portion & the clamped lid with steam vent stops things from spilling in the microwave. Just be aware that the steam vent clip may be a bit stiff to start with & make sure that's it's fully open: I only had it half open the first time & there was a bit of spillage; realised the clip needs to be pushed down further. The handle is perfect for holding onto without burning your hands while eating out of it after heating.