5(1)Write a review
Sistema Soup To Go
£ 4.50
£4.50/each
  • Part of the Sistema To Go range, this medium soup mug is perfect for soup, stews, noodles and hot drinks at home or at work. Simply heat the contents in the microwave and then eat straight from the mug. For convenience, the mug is fridge and freezer safe, so food can be stored until it's ready to be heated. The mug is made with a BPA and phthalate free plastic and features distinctive Sistema Klips to keep everything secured.

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Perfect for heating food without spills!

5 stars

Perfect for heating more than just soup without spillage in the microwave! These are brillant & the size is perfect for storing & heating up portions of stew, casserole, noodles, soup, or anything really! Big enough for one good sized portion & the clamped lid with steam vent stops things from spilling in the microwave. Just be aware that the steam vent clip may be a bit stiff to start with & make sure that's it's fully open: I only had it half open the first time & there was a bit of spillage; realised the clip needs to be pushed down further. The handle is perfect for holding onto without burning your hands while eating out of it after heating.

