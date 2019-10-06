Tesco No Added Sugar Lemon Squash Double Concentrated 1.5L

Tesco's lemon squash is delightful!
I love the taste of lemons. When I was a child I used to suck lemon halves whilst everyone else cringed. I'm still able to suck lemon halves. Tesco's lemon squash tastes like the real fruit. I highly recommend this product.
Lovely taste
Love it very refreshing
Love
I bought this as an alternative to my usual lemon squash which was out of stock and found that I preferred this one,I’ve never gone back to the other product.I love the lemon flavour.
Great features
Very nice