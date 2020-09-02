By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Gu-Zillionaire Cheesecake 2X91g

4.3(63)Write a review
Gu-Zillionaire Cheesecake 2X91g
£ 2.00
£1.10/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • 2 Chocolate and Salted Caramel Cheesecakes
  • Gü-Zillionaires' Chocolate & Salted Caramel Cheesecake Desserts: Our most indulgent dessert - layers of chocolate ganache, cheesecake, salted caramel topped on a chocolate biscuit base
  • We're on a mission to blow the minds of pleasure seekers everywhere. Our job description is simply this: to transform each sweet moment into an explosion of pleasure. To us, it's a labour of love. A journey of joy. Every atom of cheesecake, mousse, molten middle, and soufflé is a little victory for us. Delicious, explosive victory. Ever since we first sneaked Gü onto the shelves of a local supermarket, we've been pouring our hearts into making these victories more widespread; from a little-known secret to a global taste phenomenon on the tongues of millions. A Gü Pud is eaten somewhere in the world every second!
  • Not suitable for vegetarians
  • Be good! Please recycle your Gü dessert packaging
  • Ramekin 100% Recyclable
  • Box 100% Recyclable
  • Foil 100% Recyclable
  • Gü and Gü-Zillionaires' are registered trademarks of Noble Desserts Holdings Limited.
  • Pack size: 183G

Information

Ingredients

Salted Caramel (21%) (Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Sweetened Condensed Milk, Cream, Butter, Guérande Sea Salt, Salted Butter, Water, Stabiliser (Pectin)), Whipping Cream, Biscuit Crumb (Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Wholemeal Flour (Wheat), Vegetable Oil (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Salt), Full Fat Soft Cheese (8%) (Cream, Water, Milk Protein Powder, Modified Starch, Culture, Sea Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)), Dark Chocolate (7%) (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)), Demerara Sugar, Mascarpone Cheese (Cream, Milk Protein Powder, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)), Double Cream, Sugar, Milk Chocolate (3%) (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Vegetable Oil (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Glucose Syrup, Bronze Sugar Crunch (Sugar, Water, Glazing Agent (Shellac), Colour (Iron Oxide), Glucose Syrup), Water, Black Treacle (0.8%) (Cane Molasses, Invert Sugar Syrup), Pasteurised Egg Yolk (Egg Yolk, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (Acidity Regulators (Potassium Carbonate, Sodium Hydroxide)), Gelling Agent (Bovine Gelatine), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)

Allergy Information

  • Manufactured on a site that handles Nuts.

Storage

Keep me chilled, 0 - 5°C. Don't freeze me.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Eat me cold.

Warnings

  • Handle glass ramekin with care.

Name and address

  • Gü,
  • Shepherds Building,
  • London,
  • W14 0DA.

Return to

  • Gü,
  • Shepherds Building,
  • London,
  • W14 0DA.
  • For more information, or to get in touch, swing by www.gupuds.com

Net Contents

2 x 91.5g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper 91.5g ramekin
Energy 1682 kJ1539 kJ
-403 kcal369 kcal
Fat (g)23.621.6
of which saturates (g)13.011.9
Carbohydrate (g)44.740.9
of which sugars (g)32.129.4
Fibre (g)1.61.5
Protein (g)3.73.4
Salt (g)0.470.4

Safety information

View more safety information

Handle glass ramekin with care.

63 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Very very rich so i found the servings a bit big

4 stars

Very very rich so i found the servings a bit big

It’s a nice dessert. It is very chocolatey and ver

4 stars

It’s a nice dessert. It is very chocolatey and very indulgent. It tastes lovely. The only off putting aspect is that the small pot contains almost 400kcal. I’m looking forward to trying the low calorie versions of the Gu desserts which are around 150kcal each. I really enjoyed this one, it’s just not something that I would eat on a daily basis.

Pudding

5 stars

Excellent chocolate cheesecake. Very tasty.

Lovely tasting and perfect portion sizing

5 stars

Lovely tasting and perfect portion sizing

Ok but overpriced

3 stars

Biscuit base very fine and dry, glass tub feels like it could replaced with something a little lighter.

Delicious treat

4 stars

Loved it, naughty but very nice. The only bit I wasn’t as keen on was the price but it was a lovely treat.

Nicely balanced

4 stars

Good cheesecake, rich and nicely balanced. They are great when they are on offer

Very, very nice.

5 stars

I thoroughly enjoyed this! I often find desserts very sickly and avoid them but there was something very special about this. Yes it was sweet, but it was so delicious I didn’t find it sickly, just very tasty and enjoyable. A real treat, absolutely delicious.

Very nice dessert , nice as a treat, a bit on the

5 stars

Very nice dessert , nice as a treat, a bit on the expensive side.

Deliciously rich with a crumbly base.

4 stars

Rich, creamy delicious dessert. Exactly the right portion size. Bought as part of a promotion

1-10 of 63 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

