Gu-Zillionaire Cheesecake 2X91g

Very very rich so i found the servings a bit big
Very very rich so i found the servings a bit big
It’s a nice dessert. It is very chocolatey and ver
It’s a nice dessert. It is very chocolatey and very indulgent. It tastes lovely. The only off putting aspect is that the small pot contains almost 400kcal. I’m looking forward to trying the low calorie versions of the Gu desserts which are around 150kcal each. I really enjoyed this one, it’s just not something that I would eat on a daily basis.
Pudding
Excellent chocolate cheesecake. Very tasty.
Lovely tasting and perfect portion sizing
Lovely tasting and perfect portion sizing
Ok but overpriced
Biscuit base very fine and dry, glass tub feels like it could replaced with something a little lighter.
Delicious treat
Loved it, naughty but very nice. The only bit I wasn’t as keen on was the price but it was a lovely treat.
Nicely balanced
Good cheesecake, rich and nicely balanced. They are great when they are on offer
Very, very nice.
I thoroughly enjoyed this! I often find desserts very sickly and avoid them but there was something very special about this. Yes it was sweet, but it was so delicious I didn’t find it sickly, just very tasty and enjoyable. A real treat, absolutely delicious.
Very nice dessert , nice as a treat, a bit on the
Very nice dessert , nice as a treat, a bit on the expensive side.
Deliciously rich with a crumbly base.
Rich, creamy delicious dessert. Exactly the right portion size. Bought as part of a promotion