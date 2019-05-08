By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Fruit Fool Lemon 114G

Tesco Fruit Fool Lemon 114G
£ 0.60
£0.53/100g

Offer

Each pot
  • Energy891kJ 213kcal
    11%
  • Fat12.0g
    17%
  • Saturates8.1g
    41%
  • Sugars21.3g
    24%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 782kJ / 187kcal

Product Description

  • Lemon fruit fool with yogurt and West Country whipping cream.
  • A traditional dessert made with lemon, yogurt and West Country whipping cream.
  • British Whipping Cream Whipped yogurt and cream blended with a zingy lemon compote.
  • Pack size: 114g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Yogurt (Milk) (27%), Whipping Cream (Milk) (26%), Sugar Syrup, Water, Lemon (7%), Concentrated Lemon Juice (1.5%), Cornflour, Pork Gelatine, Flavouring, Glucose, Stabiliser (Guar Gum), Colour (Curcumin).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled Pot. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

114g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne pot (114g)
Energy782kJ / 187kcal891kJ / 213kcal
Fat10.5g12.0g
Saturates7.1g8.1g
Carbohydrate20.3g23.1g
Sugars18.7g21.3g
Fibre0.3g0.3g
Protein2.7g3.1g
Salt0.2g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

5 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Good natural flavour

5 stars

Like the fool range. Not over sweet and creamy. Just right!

Really good :)

5 stars

Really good :)

Delicious!

5 stars

These are delicious - light as air but still very creamy with a sharp, tangy lemon flavour and real pieces of lemon zest. My new favourite which I’ll definitely be buying again.

A luxury I can afford more than once a week

5 stars

I wanted a little something interesting to add to my lunchtime sandwich. It goes down a treat - light, tart and full of taste.

Light and lemony

5 stars

I buy this on a weekly basis, primarily to help my son's medicine go down! It's a delicious dessert with a good lemon taste and a lovely smooth whipped texture. No after taste. A staple in my fridge now.

