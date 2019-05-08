Tesco Fruit Fool Lemon 114G

Good natural flavour
Like the fool range. Not over sweet and creamy. Just right!
Really good :)
Delicious!
These are delicious - light as air but still very creamy with a sharp, tangy lemon flavour and real pieces of lemon zest. My new favourite which I’ll definitely be buying again.
A luxury I can afford more than once a week
I wanted a little something interesting to add to my lunchtime sandwich. It goes down a treat - light, tart and full of taste.
Light and lemony
I buy this on a weekly basis, primarily to help my son's medicine go down! It's a delicious dessert with a good lemon taste and a lovely smooth whipped texture. No after taste. A staple in my fridge now.