Tesco Diced Beef 400G

Tender, tasty and good value for money.
Lovely. Cook in a slow cooker, cover with either red or white wine (which will tenderise), sprinkle a beef stock cube over, then add the desired chopped vegetables, and simply top up with water. Delicious, full of flavour and very tender.
Doesn’t cook well.
Even hours in a slow cooker this was very tough. Pity.
Very good.
I have been buying this beef for years and it is consistently very good. Always tender.
My teeth hurt
i cant even chew this, its hurting my teeth ! It was cooked low and slow, so should be soft.This has happened many times before, but yet again I give Tesco the benefit of the doubt - not now
Even after two hours cooking, it was like shoe lea
Even after two hours cooking, it was like shoe leather.
The quality was really poor , even when slow cooke
The quality was really poor , even when slow cooked in a stew it was very chewy and fatty . This isn’t what I wanted
Good flavour but far too much wasteage.
I was very disappointed with this meat. I have had it several times and been pleased - but not this time.. The flavour was very good, once slow braised, but I had to throw away almost a 100g that was just gristle and fat.
Excellent product, nice size pieces and great in a
Excellent product, nice size pieces and great in a stew.. slow cook and they are nice and soft.