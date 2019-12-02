By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Diced Beef 400G

£ 3.70
£9.25/kg
Per 125g
  • Energy672kJ 160kcal
    8%
  • Fat5.9g
    8%
  • Saturates2.5g
    13%
  • Salt0.22g
    4%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 538kJ / 128kcal

Product Description

  • Diced beef.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • From Trusted Northern Irish Farms. We work in partnership with trusted farmers to ensure high welfare standards from farm to fork, to deliver great quality beef.
  • Diced for your convenience, perfect for stews and casseroles
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Recipe-ready cuts of beef
  • Prime beef
  • For slow cooking
  • Expertly selected for freshness & quality
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours (remove days) days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove beef from packaging. Place some flour in a bowl and season with salt and pepper. Toss cubes in flour to coat, shaking off any excess. Heat a little oil in a large pan until hot and brown the cubes for 2-3 minutes, turning occasionally. Transfer to a casserole dish.
180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4 2 hrs 30 mins
Add your preferred vegetables and stock to casserole dish and cover. Place in the centre of pre-heated oven for 2 hours 30 minutes until tender.
Tip
Add fresh herbs and garlic to your stock for extra flavour.
Caution
Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. All appliances vary these are guidelines only. Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.

Produce of

Produced in Northern Ireland, Packed in Ireland

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Number of uses

This pack contains approx. 3 servings

Recycling info

Film. Not Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 125g
Energy538kJ / 128kcal672kJ / 160kcal
Fat4.7g5.9g
Saturates2.0g2.5g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein21.4g26.8g
Salt0.18g0.22g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

8 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Tender, tasty and good value for money.

5 stars

Lovely. Cook in a slow cooker, cover with either red or white wine (which will tenderise), sprinkle a beef stock cube over, then add the desired chopped vegetables, and simply top up with water. Delicious, full of flavour and very tender.

Doesn’t cook well.

2 stars

Even hours in a slow cooker this was very tough. Pity.

Very good.

5 stars

I have been buying this beef for years and it is consistently very good. Always tender.

My teeth hurt

1 stars

i cant even chew this, its hurting my teeth ! It was cooked low and slow, so should be soft.This has happened many times before, but yet again I give Tesco the benefit of the doubt - not now

Even after two hours cooking, it was like shoe lea

1 stars

Even after two hours cooking, it was like shoe leather.

The quality was really poor , even when slow cooke

1 stars

The quality was really poor , even when slow cooked in a stew it was very chewy and fatty . This isn’t what I wanted

Good flavour but far too much wasteage.

2 stars

I was very disappointed with this meat. I have had it several times and been pleased - but not this time.. The flavour was very good, once slow braised, but I had to throw away almost a 100g that was just gristle and fat.

Excellent product, nice size pieces and great in a

5 stars

Excellent product, nice size pieces and great in a stew.. slow cook and they are nice and soft.

