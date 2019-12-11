Laila Kesar Mango Pulp 850G
Offer
Product Description
- Kesar Mango Pulp
- FSSAI 10012021000032
- Pack size: 850g
Information
Ingredients
Kesar Mango Pulp 95%, Sugar, Water, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid
Storage
Store in cool and dry place. Once opened consume same day or keep refrigerated in a non-metal container and use within 3 days.Best before: see lid.
Produce of
Product of India
Importer address
- Surya Foods,
- Europa House,
- Harwich,
- CO12 4PT,
- UK.
Return to
Net Contents
850g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|376kJ/90kcal
|Fat
|0.5g
|of which Saturates
|0.2g
|Carbohydrates
|22g
|of which Sugars
|20g
|Protein
|1g
|Salt
|0.02g
