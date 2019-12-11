By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Laila Kesar Mango Pulp 850G

£ 1.25
£0.15/100g

Product Description

  • Kesar Mango Pulp
  • FSSAI 10012021000032
  • Pack size: 850g

Information

Ingredients

Kesar Mango Pulp 95%, Sugar, Water, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid

Storage

Store in cool and dry place. Once opened consume same day or keep refrigerated in a non-metal container and use within 3 days.Best before: see lid.

Produce of

Product of India

Importer address

  • Surya Foods,
  • Europa House,
  • Harwich,
  • CO12 4PT,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Surya Foods,
  • Europa House,
  • Harwich,
  • CO12 4PT,
  • UK.

Net Contents

850g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 376kJ/90kcal
Fat 0.5g
of which Saturates 0.2g
Carbohydrates22g
of which Sugars 20g
Protein 1g
Salt 0.02g

