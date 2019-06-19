By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Lemon & Coriander Houmous 182G

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Lemon & Coriander Houmous 182G
£ 1.20
£0.66/100g

Offer

¼ of a pot
  • Energy432kJ 104kcal
    5%
  • Fat7.2g
    10%
  • Saturates0.7g
    4%
  • Sugars0.3g
    0%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 939kJ / 226kcal

Product Description

  • A dip made with chickpeas, tahini sesame seed paste, lemon and coriander.
  • Zesty & Nutty Chickpeas and tahini blended with lemon juice and a hint of zest
  • Zesty & Nutty Chickpeas and tahini blended with lemon juice and a hint of zest
  • Pack size: 182g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Chickpeas (56%) [Water, Chickpeas], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Tahini Sesame Seed Paste, Concentrated Lemon Juice (4%), Coriander (1.5%), Garlic, Salt, Lemon Zest.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card widely recycled Lid. Plastic check local recycling Pot. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

182g e, 182g e ©

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g¼ of a pot (46g)
Energy939kJ / 226kcal432kJ / 104kcal
Fat15.6g7.2g
Saturates1.5g0.7g
Carbohydrate12.8g5.9g
Sugars0.7g0.3g
Fibre4.3g2.0g
Protein6.4g2.9g
Salt0.9g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Love this houmous

5 stars

I adore this houmous. It hasn’t been in stock for a long time. Is it being discontinued?? Hope not!!!

Usually bought next

Tesco Wholemeal Pitta Bread 6 Pack

£ 0.55
£0.09/each

Tesco White Pitta Bread 6 Pack

£ 0.55
£0.09/each

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

£ 0.60
£0.60/each

Tesco Tzatziki Dip 200G

£ 1.20
£0.60/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here